AutoX selects SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision Sensor for its autonomous RoboTaxi fleet.

The AutoX RoboTaxi fleet has grown to more than 1,000 autonomous vehicles and is expected to grow manyfold in the coming years featuring SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision sensors. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MONROVIA, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silicon photonics innovator SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC) today announced that AutoX Inc. (AutoX), the frontrunner RoboTaxi company in China, has selected SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision Sensor™ for its robotic taxi fleet. SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision Sensors take LiDAR to a new level of performance by providing accurate depth, instantaneous velocity, and dual-polarization intensity making it an ideal LiDAR-based vision solution for AutoX’s growing fleet of RoboTaxis.

Having recently announced that its RoboTaxi fleet has grown to more than 1,000 autonomous vehicles, AutoX is on a mission to democratize autonomy. The company’s self-driving platform is capable of handling the most challenging and dynamic traffic scenarios in urban cities around the world. AutoX is using SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision sensor to deliver highly detailed and accurate instantaneous velocity and ultra-long-range information to augment other sensors in its proprietary hardware stack. Positioned for scale, earlier this year AutoX unveiled Asia’s first L4-dedicated automated production facility to equip its fleet.

“At AutoX we are laser focused on, and fully committed to, our mission of democratizing autonomy — to accelerate the advent of fully driverless cars,” noted Jianxiong Xiao (Professor X), founder and CEO of AutoX. “We’re excited to work with the world’s leading 4D LiDAR chip supplier. Together, we are building safer transportation and bettering lives for the world.”

Announced in December of 2021, SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision Sensor is a first-of-its-kind FMCW LiDAR transceiver. At the nexus of the Eyeonic Vision Sensor is SiLC's silicon photonic chip which integrates LiDAR functionality into a single, tiny chip. Representing decades of silicon photonics innovation, this chip is the only readily integratable solution for manufacturers building the next generation of autonomous vehicles, security solutions and industrial robots.

“In addition to being the only fully chip-integrated solution on the market, SiLC also has demonstrated the longest-range FMCW LiDAR operation,” said Dr. Mehdi Asghari, SiLC’s CEO and founder. “This and the combination of precision velocity enables a vastly simplified and lower latency perception stack. We’re pleased to partner with AutoX, a company dedicated to improving the safety and performance of autonomous vehicles.”

About AutoX

AutoX is the leading provider of RoboTaxi in China, with the mission of ‘Democratizing Autonomy’ to accelerate the advent of fully driverless cars. The company’s self-driving platform is capable of handling the most challenging and dynamic traffic scenarios in urban cities around the world. AutoX operates the largest fleet of RoboTaxi in China, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, as well as in California. AutoX is the first and currently the only company in China operating a fully driverless RoboTaxi service on public roads without any safety driver. In addition, AutoX has obtained the World's second driverless RoboTaxi permit from California. Headquartered in Shenzhen, AutoX has the largest autonomous driving engineering team in China, with five R&D centers globally.

About SiLC Technologies

On a mission to enable machines to see like humans, SiLC Technologies is bringing forth its deep expertise in silicon photonics to advance market deployment of FMCW LiDAR solutions. The company's breakthrough 4D+ Eyeonic Chip integrates all photonics functions needed to enable a coherent vision sensor, offering a tiny footprint while addressing the need for low cost and low power. SiLC's innovations are targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, biometrics, security, industrial automation and other leading markets.

SiLC was founded in 2018 by silicon photonics industry veterans with decades of commercial product development and manufacturing experience. SiLC's 4D LiDAR chip has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as ideally positioned to disrupt the global LiDAR market and the company has been named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner. Investors in SiLC include Dell Technology Capital, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, FLUXUNIT – ams OSRAM Ventures, UMC Capital, Alter Ventures and Epson.

For more information, visit www.silc.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.