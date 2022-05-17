Hawkmoon Announces Agreement With CEO.CA for Advertising Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the “Agreement”) with CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. (“CEO.CA”) to receive advertising services (the “Services”) for a six (6) month period, commencing July 5, 2022. CEO.CA owns and operates a leading and rapidly-growing investment social network used by over 8 million corporate executives, institutional and retail investors with deep roots in the mining industry among other sectors1.

In exchange for CAD $90,000 plus tax, CEO.CA will provide the Services on desktop and mobile. The Services will also include design of the Company’s banner, five (5) featured news releases, one (1) email sponsorship, media strategy, custom content, and distribution as needed. CEO.CA does not have a prior relationship with the Company.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. Wilson Gold Project is located in one of the world’s largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson is accessed by government-maintained roads and is in close proximity to the east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

