Tech Tackles Cancer Announces WBOS Rock 92.9 as Media Partner for June 21 Event in Cambridge, Mass.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston’s big data-driven economy, today announced that Beasley Media Group’s WBOS (ROCK 92.9) is an official media partner of Tech Tackles Cancer’s (TTC) charity event being held on June 21, 2022, at the Sinclair in Cambridge from 6-10 pm. WBOS’ veteran Boston air personality Adam 12 will also be serving as the event’s emcee.

TTC is harnessing the power of the Boston technology community to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer causes. Since 2012, TTC has raised more than $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research including St. Baldrick's and One Mission.

The upcoming event features a karaoke-style “battle of the technology rockstars,” where 12 technology executives - aka “featured performers” - can live out their dreams to be rock and roll superstars in front of screaming crowds, backed by a live band. Awards will be given for the most dollars raised, best performance, and quality of stage presence. Real-time standings for dollars raised can be seen here. The live audience and spectators watching performances via LinkedIn live will be able to vote for their favorite performances.

“We are proud to partner with Tech Tackles Cancer and be part of the first live event in two years,” said Mary Menna, vice president, and market manager, Beasley Media Group Boston. “Giving our time and media support is one of the best ways we can help promote local causes like this one. Nothing connects people like rock and roll, a little competition among tech leaders, and local media personalities in one venue.”

“Our partnership with Beasley is a huge step in increasing awareness of the important work that Tech Tackles Cancer is supporting,” said Josh Epstein, executive chair of TTC. “We are incredibly excited to have Boston rock radio icon Adam 12 joining us on stage. This event is going to raise a lot of money and be a lot of fun - definitely not something to miss.”

Adam 12 is a 25-year veteran of Boston broadcasting, with stints at legendary radio stations WBCN-FM, WFNX-FM, and WBZ-AM. He was also part of the team that launched the Boston Globe's streaming digital station RadioBDC, which evolved into indie617. He can currently be heard on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Boston's ROCK 92.9.

Please visit techtacklesx.org for information on sponsorships and donations.