Avery Dennison and Wiliot Announce Strategic Partnership to Build and Scale the Future of the Internet of Things

MENTOR, Ohio & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), the world’s largest provider of RFID and digital ID solutions, and Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer, today announced a strategic partnership dedicated to scaling the IoT to the next level, creating a new era of IoT that benefits people and the planet.

Avery Dennison will leverage its R&D capabilities and scale to design and manufacture second-generation Wiliot tags, which are stamp-sized computers powered by Bluetooth that attach to any product or packaging to embed it with intelligence and connectivity to create more agile, profitable, and sustainable supply chains.

In addition, Avery Dennison will integrate Wiliot sensing services (SaaS) with its atma.io connected product cloud, enabling tag sensing information to be added to the end-to-end item-level data of a connected product. Both companies share a vision for the future of the IoT where almost everything is connected to the internet; not just phones, computers, and homes, but also food, medicine, clothing, and nearly everything else. With an ambition to help to eliminate waste and provide unparalleled transparency and consumer connection.

The partnership will help scale the manufacturing capacity of Wiliot tags significantly, and will leverage Avery Dennison’s market development, innovation and ROI expertise to drive value and enable the company to deliver on large projects to some of the world’s largest retail, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical brands.

“Wiliot’s passive Bluetooth technology offers the ability to work with existing infrastructure and provides another accelerator to the growth of IoT. Combined with sensing capabilities and security features as standard, this expands our portfolio and opens up many new use cases for our customers and partners,” stated Francisco Melo, vice president and general manager, Avery Dennison Smartrac.

“Avery Dennison is the only partner in the world with the manufacturing expertise and efficiency to produce our tags at the scale that is needed to significantly increase the scale of the Internet of Things; their ability to scale as we scale is unquestionable,” stated Tal Tamir, Wiliot’s CEO. “Their partnership and market development leadership is a significant vote of confidence in both our company and technology. Now, with the backing of the world’s largest and most efficient manufacturer of RFID tags, we’re positioned to drive mass adoption of our technology and to scale our vision for the next generation of the IoT.”

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. The company employs more than 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

About Wiliot

Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our vision is to expand the Internet of Things to include everyday products, adding intelligence and automation to plastic crates, pharmaceuticals, packaging, clothes, and other products, connecting them to the internet and changing the way things are made, distributed, sold, used, reused, and recycled. wiliot.com

