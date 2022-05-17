Kowalski’s On The Go Introduces Enhanced Online Grocery Experience Provided by Mercatus

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kowalski’s Markets, a family-owned grocery retailer with 11 stores based in Woodbury, Minnesota, and Mercatus, a leading provider of grocery eCommerce solutions, announced that Kowalski’s has successfully launched its new, more refined online grocery experience.

Kowalski’s Markets is well known for offering a compelling store experience and a full assortment of local and ethically sourced specialty grocery, prepared foods and fresh products. The Kowalski’s team turned to Mercatus to provide the same brand experience online with a fully integrated online ordering and fulfillment capability for their web and mobile customers.

“As a smaller operator, we pride ourselves on our ability to offer our customers not only a unique product assortment but also a differentiated experience both in-store and online,” said Kris Kowalski-Christiansen, CEO of Kowalski’s Markets. “We know our customers love the convenience of shopping online, and with the Mercatus platform, we can offer a wider range of services and options in the future to make online shopping even more rewarding.”

Transitioning to the Mercatus platform will enable Kowalski’s Markets to offer customers the ability to shop the full range of the products they love, including popular prepared meals and customized selections like deli counter foods in an easy-to-use and personalized online experience. Customers can choose from curbside pickup or delivery and will have the option to pay online with SNAP EBT and EBT Cash benefits. Kowalski’s Markets will leverage Mercatus' turnkey integration into Shipt for delivery services, and will soon take advantage of Mercatus’ digital advertising capabilities, driving additional revenue from its online grocery channels.

Kowalski’s Markets’ new online shopping experience now offers expanded shopping list features and a curated recipe database. The recipe page also has a new look and feel, with a step-by-step instructional format to make Kowalski’s great recipes easier than ever to use. A new responsive mobile app, with the same functionality as the website, is also available for Android and iPhones through Google Play and the App Store.

“We congratulate Kowalski’s Markets on its successful transition to the Mercatus platform and want to thank them for their partnership,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO, Mercatus. “We’re honored to be providing the digital commerce technology that will enable Kowalski’s to bring its award-winning grocery retail experience to its online customers.”

About Kowalski’s Markets

Kowalski’s story began in 1983 when Jim and Mary Anne Kowalski opened the first Kowalski’s Market on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue. They were inspired by their love and passion for delicious, quality foods as well as building a fun place to shop that their neighbors would be proud to call their own. Today Kowalski’s remains a place to shop at a leisurely pace, mingle freely with staff and friends, and discover something new each visit. The company is staunchly committed to providing Twin Cities shoppers the best of the best in local and ethically sourced products and to making their customers feel like part of the Kowalski family.

About Mercatus

Mercatus helps leading grocers get back in charge of their eCommerce experience, empowering them to deliver exceptional retailer-branded, end-to-end online shopping from store to door. Our expansive network of more than 50 integration partners allows grocers to work with their partners of choice, on their terms. Together we enable clients to create authentic digital shopping experiences with solutions to drive shopper engagement, grow share of wallet and achieve profitability while quickly adapting to changes in consumer behavior. The Mercatus Digital Commerce platform is used by leading North American retailers, including Weis Markets, Save Mart brands, Brookshire’s Grocery Company, Kowalski’s Markets, WinCo Foods, Smart & Final, Stater Bros. Markets and others. Mercatus is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.