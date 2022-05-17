Algolia Partners with Openbase to Launch Ultimate Search Engine for Open-Source Packages

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Discovery, today revealed the most sophisticated search engine to date for open-source packages with Openbase, a platform to help developers navigate the world of open-source. Openbase.com’s new on-site search functionality, powered by Algolia, will save developers valuable research time and allow them to confidently choose the right packages from multiple sources based on relevant metrics, reviews and filters.

“Our mission at Algolia is to empower developers to easily add search and discovery functionalities to any app or experience,” said Piyush Patel, Chief Strategic Business Officer for Algolia. “We're delighted to partner with Openbase because they are solving very real pain points for developers by creating a unified search and discovery experience across various open-source ecosystems.”

Open-source packages have become the building blocks of software. According to Synopsys, more than 70% of code in modern apps comes from open-source packaging. With more than three million open-source packages and hundreds more launching every day, picking the right package has historically been extremely challenging and time-consuming.

"We created Openbase to help developers build amazing products faster," said Lior Grossman, CEO at Openbase. "We've helped developers save more than 478,000 hours to date and this partnership with Algolia will immediately provide value to our developer community by helping them search across three million open-source packages and choose the right one, confidently and effortlessly."

While other searching platforms typically result in hundreds of packages (including many that are irrelevant to developers’ needs), the new search engine that Algolia implemented for Openbase enables developers to filter results based on the specific frameworks that they use, such as React, Vue, Node or Django. For power users, the search functionality offers advanced filtering by the last commit to the project, GitHub stars, TypeScript support and more.

"Before Openbase, I would have to search across npm, GitHub and Google, then dig deeper to find out if a project was well-maintained and determine what other developers thought about the package,” said George Moller, web development expert. “Now I can just search on Openbase and they bring all the insights to one place so I know I'm choosing a package that won't go away next week and that I can trust.”

Openbase offers support for six programming languages (Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, Rust and Swift). To explore the new search engine, visit openbase.com. To learn more about Algolia, visit algolia.com.

About Algolia

Algolia is an API-First Search and Discovery platform that empowers builders to compose experiences at Internet scale to predict what customers want with blazing fast search and the best application browse experience leading to more remarkable Discovery. More than 11,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Paris, London, and Bucharest. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

About Openbase

Openbase is the leading community for developers to discover, compare and choose open-source technologies. Openbase offers countless user reviews and powerful insights into three million packages across JavaScript, Python, Java, Go, Rust, and Swift. More than 500,000 developers from companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon use Openbase every month to make well informed open-source choices. To learn more about Openbase, visit openbase.com.