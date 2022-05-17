Portillo’s and Field Roast Team up to ‘Teach an Old Dog New Tricks’ With Portillo’s First Plant-Based Hot Dog

Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog, the popular plant-based hot dog also available at retail stores nationwide, is now available at Portillo's. The new menu item marks the first plant-based offering for the iconic fast-casual hot dog chain. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hot dog lovers are finally getting a plant-based version of the iconic Chicago-style dog. Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brand Field Roast™, announced today a partnership with hot dog institution and fast-casual chain Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO). Serving Chicago-style hot dogs for 59 years, Portillo’s is proving that you can ‘teach an old dog new tricks’ by introducing its first-ever plant-based hot dog.

Now available at restaurants nationwide, the new Garden Dog features the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog custom-crafted for Portillo’s and topped with the classic Chicago-style hot dog toppings: mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomatoes, celery salt, pickle spear, and sport peppers on a perfectly steamed poppy seed bun.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Portillo’s to bring the flavor of Field Roast to this iconic chain rooted in Chicago hot dog history,” said Adam Grogan, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “Americans eat billions of hot dogs every year, and now they have a delicious plant-based option to satisfy this classic craving.”

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans eat more than 7 billion hot dogs every year during ‘peak hot dog season,’ between Memorial Day and Labor Day.1 The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is a pea protein-based hot dog inspired by the flavors of premium, kosher-style beef hot dogs. Unlike other products that use liquid smoke, Field Roast Plant-Based Dogs are double smoked using maple hardwood chips and a combination of steam and dry heat. The plant-based hot dog also offers the same amount of protein per serving as most traditional hot dogs, but contains less sodium and is made without nitrites or GMOs. Already available at retail stores nationwide, Field Roast fans can now also enjoy the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog at Portillo’s.

“When we first started thinking about bringing a plant-based hot dog to our menus, we tasted dozens of different versions. It became clear that Field Roast produces the best product on the market,” said Michael Osanloo, Portillo’s CEO and President. “When Field Roast customized its Signature Stadium Dog just for us, we knew we had a winner. We can’t wait for our guests – both new and old – to be able to enjoy the Garden Dog, our delicious take on this iconic American classic.”

Portillo’s established its reputation in Chicago as a hot dog stand in the 1960s, and today is known for its hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake at its more than 70 locations across nine states. Field Roast and Portillo’s fans can find the new plant-based Garden Dog when visiting Portillo’s in-person or online at Portillos.com.

To learn more about Portillo’s, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information on Field Roast, visit FieldRoast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 70 restaurants across 9 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).