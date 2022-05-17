Vergent LMS Announces New Communications Capability Powered by TCN

RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vergent LMS, a premier fintech lending platform, announced that it is partnering with TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies. Together the companies are providing a communications tool integration that will more easily connect lenders with borrowers via the Vergent platform.

TCN’s advanced cloud-based platform, Operator, brings industry-leading contact center technology to businesses of any size. TCN’s omnichannel communication platform includes SMS, email, call centers and other chat options.

Vergent will leverage TCN’s omnichannel communication platform to streamline loan communications, creating better experiences for its lenders and their borrowers. Lenders and borrowers will be able to select their preferred method of communication – phone, SMS, emails, chat tools and more – making the lending experience more customized to everyone’s needs.

“Communicating with customers can be one of the hardest aspects of any business,” said Darrin Bird, executive vice president of operations at TCN. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach that works for everyone, so offering a variety of customer communication channels is critical. We are happy to team up with Vergent to help them offer the ability for their customers to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction possible.”

According to Experian, consumer debt has increased by 31% since 2010. With this increase of debt, it is even more important that borrowers are informed on the status of their loans. This new feature will work across all active accounts to send borrowers loan payment reminders through their preferred channels, decreasing the rate of delinquent customers. TCN will be fully integrated, allowing borrowers to easily access communication tools directly from the Vergent platform.

“We always strive to give Vergent customers the best service possible, and these new methods of communicating with lenders and borrowers will be sure to lead to an overall better lending experience,” said Scott Putnam, CEO of Vergent. “TCN’s omnichannel communications technology gives our lenders and their borrowers greater flexibility when communicating and allows for better access to important loan information.”

The partnership came as a result of their relationships with Outsourcing Solutions Group (OSG), a consortium of independent accounts receivable service providers who collaborate to provide clients with comprehensive solutions.

“We are excited about the possibilities that come from bringing the TCN communications platform together with Vergent LMS,” said Louis Nash, OSG Founder and Managing Partner. “This collaboration creates several “industry-first” innovations that we believe are setting the standard for future communications between lenders and their customers.”

About Vergent Loan Management Software

Vergent Loan Management Software (Vergent LMS) provides an omnichannel lending solution for lending institutions and financial services organizations. Based out of Texas and Mississippi, Vergent offers an end-to-end solution for consumer, small-dollar, auto and online lenders. Founded in 2006, the company serves lenders in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central America. With over $690 billion serviced and 20,000 active users, Vergent offers lenders an intuitive software that seamlessly adapts to any business. To learn more about Vergent LMS, go to vergentlms.com.

About TCN, Inc.

TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN’s contact center platform, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN’s secure platform integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.

About Outsourcing Solutions Group (OSG)

OSG is a consortium of independent accounts receivable service providers who collaborate to provide clients with comprehensive solutions. Our service providers are innovative “solutionists.” Whatever your accounts receivable needs, we offer clients fully scalable, readily deployable, and practical solutions. Each partner specializes solely on a specific segment of the accounts receivable process enabling them to become laser-focused on flawless execution and delivery. Learn more about Outsourcing Solutions Group by visiting www.OSGroup.biz.