Quotient Announces Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) (“Quotient” or the “Company”), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital, LLC (“Engaged Capital”).

As part of the cooperation agreement, the Company appointed Matthew O’Grady as a Class II director and Joseph Reece as a Class III director to its Board of Directors. Mr. O’Grady was also named Lead Independent Director upon his appointment to the Board. The recently formed Strategic Board Committee has been reconstituted to comprise Mr. Reece, Mr. O’Grady and incumbent independent directors Alison Hawkins and Jody Gessow.

Additionally, the Quotient Board has determined to seek shareholder approval at its upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting for the declassification of the Board. If the approval is obtained, the Board will begin the de-staggering process at this year’s annual meeting and would be de-staggered fully in 2024.

The Company’s slate at the 2022 Annual Meeting will consist of Mr. O’Grady, Matthew Krepsik and Robert McDonald. As previously announced, Steven Boal will not stand for election at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Mr. Krepsik will become CEO upon Mr. Boal’s retirement, which will occur no later than the Annual Meeting, which the Company expects to occur on June 29, 2022.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Engaged Capital,” said Mr. McDonald, Quotient’s Chair of the Board. “The Board is committed to overseeing the continued execution of the Company’s transformation, led by our new management team, while exploring all opportunities to create value for our shareholders.”

“We are thankful for the constructive resolution we reached with Quotient and believe this outcome is in the best interest of all shareholders,” said Glenn W. Welling, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Engaged Capital. “Quotient possesses very valuable technology and data, and we are confident the new directors will work effectively with the rest of the Board and the new management team to evaluate and execute upon all opportunities to create shareholder value at Quotient.”

Pursuant to the cooperation agreement, Engaged Capital has agreed to customary standstill and vote support agreements. The cooperation agreement between the Company and Engaged Capital will be filed on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is serving as legal advisor to Engaged Capital.

About Matthew O’Grady

Mr. O’Grady, age 61, currently serves as an Executive Media Consultant at 12th Street Measurement, a media and data consulting firm he founded in January 2021. Prior to that, Mr. O’Grady served as Global Commercial President of International Media at Nielsen Holdings plc, an information, data and market measurement firm, from February 2019 to December 2020. Previously, Mr. O’Grady served as Chief Executive Officer of Nielsen Catalina Solutions, a purchase-based ad targeting and ROAS measurement firm, from January 2016 to January 2019. Mr. O’Grady served as Executive Vice President & Managing Director of Local Media for Nielsen from 2012 to 2015, where he also served as Executive Vice President, Audience Measurement from 2009 to 2012. Prior to that, Mr. O’Grady served as President of Claritas, LLC, a data-driven marketing company, from 2007 to 2009, where he also served as Executive Vice President, Sales & Client Service from 2000 to 2007. Mr. O’Grady’s prior professional experience also includes, among other positions, serving as Group Vice President, Product Management & Client Service at National Decision Systems Inc., an analytics provider, and Regional Sales Vice President of Equifax Inc. Mr. O’Grady has served as a Strategic Advisor to each of Beatgrid Media B.V., an AdTech measurement company, since May 2021, and NEXT Boatworks, LLC, a coastal rowing craft company, since August 2021. Mr. O’Grady previously served on the boards of directors of Nielsen Admosphere, a.s., a research agency part of the Nielsen network (from January 2019 to December 2020), Nielsen IBOPE México S.A. de C.V., a business to business service subsidiary of Nielsen (from January 2019 to November 2020), Media Behavior Institute LLC, a company engaged in developing tools, services and projects to understand and measure multimedia (from 2011 to 2014), Scarborough Research, a market research subsidiary of Nielsen (from 2011 to 2013), and The Direct Marketing Association (n/k/a Data & Marketing Association), a trade association for marketers (from 2008 to 2012). Mr. O’Grady earned his B.S. in Environmental Science from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

About Joseph Reece

Mr. Reece founded Helena Capital, a merchant bank, in April 2015 and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since October 2018. Mr. Reece also served as Consultant to BDT & Company, LLC from October 2019 to November 2021. He previously served as Executive Vice Chairman and Head of UBS Securities, LLC’s Investment Bank for the Americas from February 2017 to September 2018. Prior to that, he was at Credit Suisse from 1997 to 2015, in roles of increasing responsibility, including eventually serving as Global Head of Equity Capital Markets and Co-Head of Credit Risk. His prior experience includes practicing as an attorney for ten years, including at the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Reece has been a member of the board of directors of Compass Minerals, Inc. since 2019 and has been Chairman since May 2021. He also previously served as a member of the board of directors of UBS Securities, LLC, of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. and its predecessor company, Boxwood Merger Corp., of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc., of RumbleOn, Inc., of CST Brands, Inc., and of LSB Industries, Inc. Mr. Reece earned his B.S., M.B.A. and J.D. from the University of Akron and his LL.M from the Georgetown University Law Center.

About Quotient Technology Inc

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient's omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Engaged Capital

Engaged Capital, LLC (“Engaged Capital”) is an investment advisor with a private equity-like investing style in the U.S. public equity markets. Engaged Capital seeks to help build sustainable businesses that create long-term stockholder value by engaging with and bringing an owner’s perspective to the managements and boards of undervalued public companies and working with them to unlock the embedded value within their businesses. Engaged Capital focuses on delivering superior, long-term, risk-adjusted returns for our limited partners. Engaged Capital was established in 2012 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Learn more at www.engagedcapital.com.

