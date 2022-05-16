Tampa General Hospital and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital as Part of the Expanding Medical and Research District

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS), a business unit of LifePoint Health, today opened the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital, a new 80-bed freestanding rehabilitation hospital that will provide comprehensive care for patients recovering from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.

The new TGH Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 1307 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa between Oregon and Willow avenues and will accept its first patient on May 17, 2022. The building is approximately 80,000 square feet and the construction cost was $35 million.

“For decades, Tampa General’s inpatient rehabilitation unit has been the premier rehabilitation center in the Tampa Bay region for patients recovering from complex injuries or illnesses,” said John Couris, president and CEO, Tampa General. “With their proven expertise and reputation as a national leader in rehabilitation, Kindred is the perfect partner to develop the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital and take our legacy of advanced care to the next level.”

Announced as a joint venture in May 2020, the new TGH Rehabilitation Hospital will improve access to inpatient rehabilitation recovery and care. “With our new location in a freestanding building, the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital is easily accessible to patients and their families throughout the area. Our new building offers spacious accommodations that make use of natural light and soothing colors, along with advanced rehabilitation equipment to promote healing and recovery,” said Heather Higgins, CEO, TGH Rehabilitation Hospital.

Features of the new TGH Rehabilitation Hospital include:

80 generously-sized private patient rooms.

A transitional living apartment – designed to simulate a residential apartment – to provide patients with the ability to participate in daily activities, such as cooking, in order to prepare to return to independent living. Patients transitioning back to home may also stay overnight to practice returning skills in a supported environment.

A 24-bed secure unit dedicated to the care of patients recovering from neurological conditions such as stroke and traumatic brain injury. The unit features a separate therapy gym for these patients.

Day rooms for relaxation and socialization on each of the three patient floors.

A meditation room, dining room and kitchen.

A gym for physical and occupational therapy featuring a ceiling-mounted body weight support harness system for patients re-learning balance and walking skills while rebuilding their strength.

Rooms for dialysis treatment.

An outdoor courtyard with recreational and activity spaces – including a bocce court, putting green and garden site – that also features different terrains so patients can practice walking on steps and different surfaces.

Specialized programs for patients recovering from neurological injuries and amputation.

“We are excited to see the completion of our first project in partnership with Tampa General and our first inpatient rehabilitation facility in the state of Florida,” said Russ Bailey, president, KRS. “This joint venture pairs two healthcare leaders – known for their exceptional patient outcomes – in a state-of-the-art facility that will dramatically expand access to our highly specialized and highly effective rehabilitative care.”

Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of the new hospital, which is projected to employ more than 140 caregivers and staff. Tampa General Hospital will provide medical support services, such as imaging, lab and surgical procedures. Tampa General Hospital is providing pediatric and outpatient rehabilitation at alternate locations.

Tampa General’s rehabilitation services are ranked among the top 50 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals. Tampa General was also named to Newsweek's America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021, ranking 25th in the nation. Of the KRS inpatient rehabilitation facilities eligible to be included in Newsweek’s America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021, four were rated as the best in their respective states (including two that rated in the top 14 in the nation) and 10 more were rated among the very best in their states.

Tampa General and Kindred Behavioral Health are also planning a joint-venture partnership to build and operate the new freestanding, 96-bed Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital (with the potential to expand to 120 beds) which will be adjacent to the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital. Staffed by physicians in the Department of Psychiatry of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the specialized hospital will increase resources for individuals with behavioral and mental health conditions.

Additionally, the new TGH Rehabilitation Hospital and the Tampa Behavioral Health Hospital will be central to establishing the Tampa Medical and Research District as an innovation hub for health care across the region and the state. Spanning the Tampa metro area, the medical and research district is envisioned as a platform that empowers future-thinking institutions to originate, grow and improve the overall health and health equity of the Tampa Bay region.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region’s only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top four hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center’s commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America’s Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America’s Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation’s busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital’s footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT KINDRED REHABILITATION SERVICES

With 30 standalone, inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) across 18 states, Kindred Rehabilitation Services is a partner of choice for many major hospital systems in the creation of joint-venture operations that are industry-leading in clinical and financial outcomes. Kindred brings proven rehabilitation management and services expertise to help the nearly 30,000 patients we see each year in our specialty hospitals recover and return home quickly from any of a number of conditions, including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic injury, neurological conditions, amputation and trauma. Kindred Rehabilitation Services is a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health.

ABOUT LIFEPOINT HEALTH

LifePoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of Making Communities Healthier, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 63 community hospital campuses, 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 170 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. More information about LifePoint can be found at www.LifePointHealth.net.