Southeastern Career Center Selects PowerSchool to Improve Districtwide Collaboration and Student Performance Monitoring Capabilities

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Southeastern Career Center (SCC) in Versailles, Indiana has selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) and PowerSchool Ecollect Forms as its primary learning management tools for the 2022-2023 academic year. Through these PowerSchool solutions, SCC will benefit from a unified system capable of increasing districtwide collaboration, providing access to student performance metrics in real-time, and creating, editing, and sharing online K-12 forms in a singular platform, among other benefits.

“Thanks to PowerSchool SIS, we have improved our ability to communicate and share information swiftly with parents and students across the district, thereby alleviating a former pain point our district faced on a regular basis,” said Quatara Askew, Southeastern Career Center Data Specialist. “PowerSchool’s overall intuitiveness and ability to facilitate everything from student performance monitoring to administrative reporting have been great value adds to our district. We look forward to having PowerSchool fully integrated within our district later this year.”

PowerSchool SIS’s intuitive, all-in-one platform has already helped SCC improve staff collaboration, parent-student-teacher communication, and reporting efforts. Similarly, Ecollect Forms has helped SCC efficiently create, distribute, and collect everything from digital surveys to e-learning consent forms, thereby freeing staff from excessive paperwork and data entry – all within PowerSchool SIS’s cohesive interface.

Prior to PowerSchool, SCC did not have an SIS in place. SCC managed student information tracking and reporting through manual methods such as spreadsheets and physical filing systems. While functional, SCC faced several operational pain points due to the disparate tracking methods and began looking to pivot operations to a centralized SIS platform.

“The benefits Southeastern Career Center has seen through utilizing PowerSchool solutions shows the positive impact technology can provide to schools,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “We are proud to support SCC through their digital transformation journey and look forward to helping them create optimal learning outcomes for students both this school year and into the future.”

Founded in 1966, SCC is the longest running career center and co-op system serving 12 schools within six counties in Southeastern Indiana. SCC offers a variety of career and technical education courses, including opportunities to acquire post-secondary credentials and dual-college credits.

For more information about PowerSchool SIS and its complementary solutions, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/student-information-system/powerschool-sis/.

