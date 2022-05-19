Azul Announces Rapid Expansion in China, Doubling Customers, Partners and Employees

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul today announced that it has rapidly expanded throughout China, doubling its customers, partners and employees in the country. Chinese companies are increasingly selecting Azul to improve the performance of their banking, securities trading, mobile and ecommerce applications, as well as to reduce infrastructure and cloud costs and improve profitability. Azul’s significant momentum is driven by increased demand for its Java runtime products Azul Platform Prime and Azul Platform Core.

“China is a strategic market for Azul, and our continued investments in the country are delivering rapid growth and substantial customer value,” said Stanley Zhang, managing director of Greater China, Azul. “Java is at the center of mission-critical business applications both inside the data center and across the cloud, and Azul provides high-performance and cost-efficient Java runtimes to dozens of customers in China.”

Azul Platform Prime – Ideal for Companies with Performance-Intensive Applications

Azul is experiencing strong demand in China for Azul Platform Prime, a high-throughput, low latency Java runtime. Azul has doubled its customer base in China since the start of 2021, and now counts three of the top 10 securities companies and one of the top five futures companies as Azul customers. Azul Platform Prime is ideal for virtually any use case that requires fast performance – ensuring a smooth customer experience for shoppers, profitable securities trading execution, big data platforms, enterprise search, or mobile applications that prioritize fast and seamless performance.

“As China’s leading AI business solution platform, we serve 18B daily advertising transactions using our Java-based ad servers. We are delighted to use Azul Platform Prime, having seen exceptional improvement in our ability to meet strict SLAs on our ad-serving infrastructure,” said Xuehua Shen, CTO and co-founder of iPinYou.

Doubling Partner and Employee Base

Azul is focused on expanding its reach in China through an extensive partner ecosystem that includes Digital China Group, a leading provider for cloud service and digital transformation solutions in China. Azul also expanded its employee count in the country with the addition of Chinese speakers with deep Java experience to help customers get maximum value from their technology investment. This localized team is backed by a highly skilled, globally distributed Azul support team which provides 24x7x365 technical support services. Azul also offers product training and migration services.

“Azul delivers tremendous value by helping customers in China achieve cost savings, performance improvements and profitable growth,” said Wang Wei, GM of Digital China Software Solution Business Dept. “We see the market demand for high-performance Java runtimes and are available to help address key verticals such as banking, ecommerce, mobile applications and securities trading.”

Resources

Azul Solutions: Learn more about how Azul can help your business at https://www.azul.com/zh-hans/

Learn more about how Azul can help your business at https://www.azul.com/zh-hans/ Azul Support: For support information, please visit https://www.azul.com/support/

For support information, please visit https://www.azul.com/support/ Recent News: The latest news from Azul in China can be found at https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005434/zh-HK/

About Azul

Azul, provider of the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise, is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices, and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value and success. Azul’s customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes Top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s Top 10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.