FCPT Announces Investment Grade Rating from Moody’s Investor Service

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has received an inaugural Investment Grade rating from Moody’s Investor Service (“Moody’s”) of Baa3: stable outlook on its senior unsecured revolving and term loan facility.

“The rating from Moody’s is a reflection of our conservative financial position, the quality of our portfolio, and our strong underwriting practices,” said CFO Gerry Morgan. “By obtaining this rating in addition to the Company’s existing BBB rating from Fitch, FCPT qualifies for lower credit spreads under its Credit Facility which will save over $1 million in annual interest expense, and will benefit us on future capital offerings.”

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

