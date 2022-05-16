Labcorp Launches First-of-its-kind At-home Collection Device for Diabetes Risk Testing

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There is a new and convenient way for millions of individuals to assess whether they are at risk for developing diabetes. Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, is making screening for diabetes easier with the launch of an at-home collection kit through Labcorp OnDemand™ that measures hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) from a small blood sample.

Labcorp is the only commercial laboratory to provide HbA1c testing using a new, cutting-edge collection device from Weavr Health, a diagnostics company that provides remote biofluid collection devices to extend access to health and wellness testing. In addition, Labcorp is the first and only laboratory to receive approval from the New York State Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program for testing using the Weavr Velvet™ blood collection device. This allows for the Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk test to be available nationwide.

“Diabetes is a serious disease affecting millions of people in the United States,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “Our Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk Test at-home collection kit now makes it easier for consumers to understand their diabetes risk and health status using an innovative and approved collection device. This test offers a convenient way for more people to manage their health and stay informed, so they can seek treatment that may lead to better health outcomes.”

One of the primary ways to screen for diabetes and prediabetes and monitor the quality of treatment is through a HbA1c test. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 96 million adults have prediabetes in the United States and 8 in 10 of them are not aware they have it. More than 37 million people are living with diabetes, and 1 in 5 go undiagnosed.

The Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk test uses a dried blood technology to give a snapshot of the body’s average blood sugar levels over time. With a prick of the finger and a few drops of blood, consumers can be empowered to proactively monitor their health status on a regular basis from the comfort of their home.

The Weavr Velvet device separates plasma and red blood cells, which allows a more in-depth, complex analysis of the sample. It is easy to use and was designed to enclose the sample to keep it contained, safe and stable for transport and testing. After collection, the device is returned to Labcorp via a prepaid FedEx envelope.

According to a recent study published by Clinical Chemistry, results from samples collected via the Weavr Velvet device are over 97% accurate when compared to results from a traditional blood draw. Through an equity investment made by Labcorp, the device was co-developed for HbA1c by the two companies with Weavr remaining the device owner.

“Through our collaboration with Labcorp, we are able to bring safe, efficient testing to doorsteps across the country,” said Linh Hoang, chief executive officer of Weavr Health. “Our goal is to create innovative testing solutions so that people in all communities have access to life-saving diagnostics and feel empowered to take control of their health.”

Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk at-home collection kits are available to purchase at Diabetes Risk (HbA1c) At-Home Collection Test | Labcorp OnDemand and are not covered by health insurance coverage.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

About Weavr Health

Weavr Health provides remote biofluid collection devices that are easy to use and reliable, including at home. These devices can be delivered directly to individuals to extend diagnostic or wellness testing to more people, more frequently, improving healthcare access and outcomes while helping lower care costs. Weavr’s Velvet™ blood collection devices include everything needed to collect, prepare and ship to a lab, and samples are viable for days at room temperature. Learn more at weavrhealth.com.