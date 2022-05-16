Symetra Once Again Teams Up with Sue Bird on New TV Advertising

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symetra, a national provider of employee benefits, annuities and life insurance, has launched new brand advertising featuring five-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird. This marks the Pacific Northwest-based life insurer’s fourth collaboration with the Seattle Storm point guard. The 30-second commercial debuted on FOX 13+ during the Seattle Storm’s home opener at Climate Pledge Arena against the Minnesota Lynx and will air throughout the season. Symetra is a partner and official life insurer of the WNBA Seattle Storm.

“We are excited to partner once again with Sue Bird on these two new commercials, which evolve the theme we began with our Teammates campaign in 2021: Symetra is here for you and your team, however you define it, at every stage of life,” said Trinity Parker, Symetra senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Sue is such a powerful champion of equity, inclusion and excellence. Those attributes resonate with the diverse array of sports fans and customers we want to connect with. Our goal is to provide financial solutions for everyone, no matter your race, gender, or how you identify — and our latest collaboration with Sue gives us another great opportunity to elevate that commitment and Symetra’s brand to a national audience.”

Titled “Sue’s Thoughts,” the commercial opens on a quiet, nearly empty gymnasium. Alone on the court, basketball legend Sue Bird is running through a series of drills. We hear her inner monologue.

SUE BIRD V/O: “If I could talk to my 20-year-old self, I’d tell her… people in your life will always matter more than points on the court … Every award is a team award, no matter whose name is on it. And what may seem boring at 20 … like planning a future with the person you love … is the good stuff later in life.” ANNCR V/O: Be there for your team. At every step. Symetra Life Insurance Company … your teammate for whatever lies ahead. Retirement. Benefits. Life Insurance

“Sue’s Thoughts” was produced by Seattle-based Copacino Fujikado, Symetra’s agency of record since 2004. Both 30- and 15-second executions of the advertising will run in the Seattle Metro market on FOX 13+ during all Seattle Storm home games and all away games. The spots will also air during six nationally televised games throughout the season and are scheduled to expand to several metro markets in coming months. In addition, the :30 will be screened inside Climate Pledge Arena, home to the Seattle Storm, during home games. Symetra is a founding partner of Climate Pledge Arena.

A supporting social media campaign will launch this summer and feature two 15-second versions of the ad.

Bird most recently provided the voiceovers for Symetra’s “Teammates” campaign, and previously starred alongside Women’s Soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe in a series of 2020 spots, “Sue and Megan at Home,” that looked at how the partners had adjusted course during the pandemic’s early days, while also considering their future with help from Symetra. With stay-at-home orders in place during production, Bird and Rapinoe shot the spots in their apartment on an iPad and iPhone.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.