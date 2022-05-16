CI Global Asset Management Advances Technology Toolkit with CapIntel

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves day-to-day workflow efficiency and fund analysis for financial advisors, today announced a new user agreement with CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”), one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. This relationship demonstrates CI GAM’s commitment to innovation and relentless effort to respond to the changing needs and expectations within the wealth management industry.

CI GAM offers a comprehensive selection of investment solutions, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, segregated funds, alternative investments, and partners with financial advisors to serve approximately 1.4 million investors across Canada. CapIntel’s platform will enhance the ability of CI GAM’s wholesalers to continue to provide great options and superior service to advisors and their clients.

“A key part of our strategy is to embed technology into everything we do, to enhance the support and service we provide to our advisor clients and to increase efficiency,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. ”CapIntel’s solution allows our sales team to provide customized, value-added support to advisors’ practices through a streamlined, seamless process. It’s especially valuable in helping advisors adapt to the new know-your-product requirements of the client-focused reforms.”

With CapIntel’s proprietary technology, CI GAM’s wholesaler team will experience improved efficiency accessing fund comparison and analysis tools to prepare personalized proposals and present clear recommendations to current and prospective clients.

“Since first meeting in 2019, we’ve admired CI GAM’s continuous drive to improve and their leadership in using technology to advance their sales and marketing processes,” said James Rockwood, CEO of CapIntel. “As CI GAM is one of Canada’s leading investment management companies, this agreement is a milestone moment for CapIntel, not to mention an excellent illustration of the importance of long-term relationships with our industry peers.”

CI Global Asset Management joins CapIntel’s impressive roster of North American wealth-tech firms, such as IG Wealth Management, Canada Life, Equitable Life and Gryphin Advantage, demonstrating the growing need for the wealth management industry to seek out and embrace digital solutions.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 10,000 advisors and 3 of the 5 Big Banks in Canada on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $369.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022.

