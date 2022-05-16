Markforged Partners with 3YOURMIND to Scale Automation of Additive Manufacturing in Multi-Vendor Ecosystems

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced a partnership with 3YOURMIND, a developer of additive manufacturing (AM) workflow software solutions, to integrate Markforged’s Eiger software platform with 3YOURMIND’s manufacturing execution software (Agile MES) and other lifecycle management tools via API. This level of seamless connectivity is the next step toward Industry 4.0 adoption and digital transformation on the factory floor.

“With Eiger, Markforged is advancing interoperability with cloud and business system tooling to enable deeper penetration of additive into our customers’ manufacturing ecosystems with the traceability, reporting and security required in these digital workflows,” said Ted Plummer, Director of Product Management, Software at Markforged. “At a time of global supply chain disruption, making it easier to print, verify and use 3D printed parts in mission critical applications is more important than ever.”

A primary barrier to Industry 4.0 is the disjointed nature of tools in the additive manufacturing workflow which block adoption of true digital transformation. To address this gap, 3YOURMIND and Eiger now connect to deliver an end-to-end automated solution that is intended to enable users to create, order and schedule prints on Markforged printers directly from their product lifecycle management systems. The integration is designed to provide real-time visibility into the state and performance of a multi-vendor fleet of printers, allowing a single point of monitoring for a shop’s assets from various OEMs. The integration also includes Markforged’s proprietary Blacksmith software, which enables in-process part inspection and automatically appends a printed part’s quality assurance report to its digital record.

"3YOURMIND is excited to partner with Markforged to expand API integrations for 3YOURMIND and Markforged users who value secure data handling due to the sensitivity of their data," says Aleksander Cizsek, Founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND. "As a result of this partnership, manufacturers will have more intuitive, streamlined access to machine data to further empower their production capabilities and discover new avenues for workflow efficiency."

Eiger is cloud-based and data-driven manufacturing software that enables manufacturers to 3D print parts on demand, right at the point of need. It drives the largest connected fleet of 3D printers worldwide, providing automated workflows and real-time analytics. Eiger leverages AI to continuously improve and provide over-the-air software updates to users. Access to Eiger’s API is included for all customers of Eiger Fleet, Markforged’s enterprise software solution. Eiger Fleet customers have leveraged the Eiger API to automatically print parts as they reach end of life, or as part of a digital kanban inventory system. The integration with 3YOURMIND provides an out-of-the-box experience, making production-ready performance simple.

“Eiger has been instrumental in harnessing the power of our connected fleet of 3D printers during our recent Project DIAMOnD initiative in Michigan,” said Tom Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Automation Alley. “Over 300 local manufacturers have banded together to create a powerful, distributed network and today they are creating tourniquet parts to assist medical efforts in Ukraine. This use cases illustrates the power of true digital transformation in the manufacturing industry, and we’re excited to see how 3YOURMIND’s integration of Eiger API continues to improve these capabilities.”

Markforged is exhibiting at RAPID + TCT held at Huntington Place in Detroit from May 17-19, talking about this integration, demoing the new FX20 and unveiling new Eiger features. Markforged will be at booth #3808 and 3YOURMIND will be at booth #3622.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point of need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 400 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

About 3YOURMIND

3YOURMIND’s unique end-to-end workflow software enables industry leaders to build on-demand distributed production models. 3YOURMIND offers Enterprise Software to automate additive manufacturing processes and workflows. Its modularized product suite standardizes every aspect of the additive manufacturing (AM) supply chain, from creating digital qualified parts inventories to shop-floor processes automation. The software lays the foundation for agile manufacturing with end-to-end transparency, traceability, and flexibility. 3YOURMIND is a global organization with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and satellite offices throughout Europe and the United States.

