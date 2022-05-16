Syniverse and Twilio Close on Strategic Partnership to Unlock the Power of Communications Technology

TAMPA, Fla. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse®, the “world’s most connected company®” and a communications technology provider to leading carriers and enterprises, and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that the companies have closed on their previously announced strategic partnership. Twilio has invested $750 million for common equity in Syniverse, and the two companies have expanded their strategic and commercial partnership. Twilio is now a significant minority owner of Syniverse with Carlyle maintaining its majority stake.

Under the terms of the transaction, Twilio has invested $750 million in Syniverse, with Syniverse concurrently having raised $1.025 billion in new Term Loan debt and $340 million in new preferred equity, the proceeds of which were primarily used to reduce leverage.

Syniverse’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davies commented, “This transaction provides Syniverse with the enhanced liquidity and financial flexibility that will enable us to accelerate investment in innovation, product quality, and breadth to benefit our enterprise and carrier customers around the world. Our partnership with Twilio, combined with our enhanced balance sheet following this new infusion of capital, leaves us well positioned to more effectively monetize the 5G and CPaaS revolutions, deepen our engagement with our customers across key industry verticals and create long-term value and opportunity for all our stakeholders.”

Through this partnership, Syniverse will benefit from Twilio’s breadth of experience serving enterprise customers to capitalize on the next wave of growth in digital communications. Syniverse will also be even better positioned to serve its carrier customers and support continued innovation, customer service and lasting growth.

Simon Khalaf, Twilio’s Senior Vice President and GM of Communications Platform, said, “We are pleased to have closed this partnership and investment to accelerate the next wave of innovation in mobile communications and drive long-term growth.”

James Attwood, Senior Advisor at Carlyle and Chairman of Syniverse, said, “Today marks a new day for Syniverse and for Carlyle’s investment in the business. We look forward to continuing to partner with Syniverse and Twilio to accelerate the next wave of innovation in intelligent connectivity and communications.”

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Syniverse and Carlyle. Barclays Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank, BNP Paribas Securities, Societe Generale, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Loan Funding, Deutsche Bank Securities and Mizuho Bank, Ltd., served as joint bookrunners on the new Term Loan financings. Affiliates of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), Brigade Capital Management L.P., and other parties provided the preferred equity financing. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel for Syniverse and Carlyle.

Centerview Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Twilio, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and DLA Piper LLP acted as Twilio’s legal counsel.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world’s networks, devices, and people, so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world’s leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world’s adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond.

About Twilio Inc.

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio’s leading communications APIs enable companies to engage with their customers across voice, conversations, messaging, video and email. Twilio Segment, the leading Customer Data Platform, allows companies to create highly personalized interactions and automated customer profiles based on first-party data from multiple channels. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers.

