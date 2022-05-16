Javelo Joins Forces with Sympa and Recruitee in PSG Equity Backed HR Platform, to Lead the Way in Performance Management

PARIS & LONDON & AMSTERDAM & HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Javelo, a leader in the performance management and employee engagement space based in Paris, announces that it has received growth investment from PSG Equity (“PSG”). PSG is a growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth and build scale across Europe and the U.S. Javelo will join forces with PSG-backed Sympa and Recruitee to deliver tools for HR leaders at the forefront of digitizing their teams.

Headquartered in Paris, Javelo, which was founded by Anne-Sophie Vasseur, David Guillermain, Guillaume Berthault and Gautier Machelon, has developed a robust performance management platform to help businesses develop a strong feedback culture. Javelo has since become an innovator in the European performance management space, offering a wide spectrum of tools from evaluation and appraisal to employee engagement, 360-degree feedback, objective tracking, and employee surveys. Today, Javelo has three offices and counts companies such as Transavia, Protectas, Domino’s Pizza, and Manpower among its customers.

Together, Javelo, Sympa, and Recruitee will aim to provide a portfolio of leading software tools for HR teams in small, medium-sized and larger businesses across strategic HR, people management, employee engagement, recruitment, and performance management. With over 6,000 customers collectively across Europe, the UK, and the U.S., and with over 400 employees, each business aspires to develop solutions for innovative HR leaders. Notable brands such as Red Bull Media House, Breitling, BMW, and TNT have engaged Javelo, Sympa, and Recruitee to help them to acquire high quality talent, safeguard employee data, and empower teams to make better strategic decisions.

Anne-Sophie Vasseur, CEO and co-founder of Javelo, commented: “Javelo joining forces with Sympa and Recruitee marks the beginning of an exciting chapter. We believe that PSG’s investment validates the potential of our platform and our team in the market. Additionally, it is our view that the collaboration with Sympa and Recruitee augments our existing geographic reach and product focus, and will allow us to continue delivering top results for our customers through cutting-edge HR tools.”

Edward Hughes, Managing Director of PSG, stated: “Congratulations to the team at Javelo for the product and team they have built. There continues to be tremendous opportunity in the HR software vertical, and we are excited to support Javelo, Sympa, and Recruitee on their journey.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Javelo

With offices in Paris, Marseille, and Barcelona, Javelo is a SaaS platform for HR performance management. Javelo supports innovative HR leaders in digitizing appraisal practices, which often make HR management unwieldy and do little to inspire people. The company provides a simple, intuitive platform that aims to help HR departments optimise the evaluation process and involve everyone in more collaborative management milestones that power performance and foster engagement. javelo.io

About Sympa

Headquartered in Finland, Sympa is one of the fast-growing HR vendors in Europe and a leader in the Nordics. With recognized brands such as BMW, Dustin, and Byggmax among its customers, Sympa’s digital solution aims to let HR leaders optimise every step of the employment journey through more streamlined HR processes, nurturing and development paths, and data-driven strategic decision-making. sympa.com

About Recruitee

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Recruitee is a cloud-based ATS solutions provider. The company’s digital software is built for teams to hire better, together. Their solutions cover job board integrations, talent sourcing, applicant tracking, pipeline automation, scheduling automation, and advanced hiring analytics. Since its inception in 2015, Recruitee has grown to service more than 5,000 customers from over 75 countries, a majority of which are from the company’s core markets of Benelux, DACH, the UK and the U.S. www.recruitee.com

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 100 companies and facilitated over 400 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.