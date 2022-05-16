Coinsource's Industry-Leading Compliance & Low Rates Lock in Deal with the Nation’s Top Convenience Store Chain, Kwik Trip

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinsource, the leading Bitcoin ATM network in the U.S., today announced its partnership with Kwik Trip, an award winning convenience store and gas station operating more than 800 retail stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa. With installations already begun, Coinsource is strategically rolling out new Bitcoin ATMs offering record low rates to customers in each Kwik Trip store and gas station location across the midwest. Coinsource’s fee is 11 percent nationwide, with an accurate Bitcoin price and absolutely no hidden fees with miner fees covered for each transaction. Additionally, Kwik Trip Rewards members will have access to even lower rates.

“Partnering with Kwik Trip made perfect sense as it enables us to continue our mission of making crypto accessible to every American at phenomenally low rates, especially at a time when traditional economic systems have shown weaknesses,” said Sheffield Clark, CEO of Coinsource. “It is our top priority to place our machines in essential, convenient locations, because Bitcoin is becoming increasingly essential to Americans.”

As of April 2022, there are nearly 38,000 Bitcoin ATMs across the world and Coinsource is playing an integral role by offering users safe and secure access throughout the U.S. Coinsource is the only active BitLicence holding operator in the business, making them the only non-billion dollar valued company to hold this license. Coinsource offers almost instant transactions, allowing users the ability to receive their Bitcoin in just a few minutes.

Founded in 2015, the Texas-based company gives any person the ability to buy and sell bitcoin with U.S. dollars by utilizing their physical kiosks located around the country. As the largest network of Bitcoin ATMs, Coinsource breaks down barriers to the cryptocurrency world, enabling more people to be a part of the revolution. With over 2,500 Bitcoin ATMs, Coinsource has machines in 46 states and has successfully installed Bitcoin ATMs within a 15 minutes drive of 80% of the U.S. population.

Kwik Trip is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the United States. As a family-owned gas station and convenience store chain employing more than 32,000 employees, one of the many employee benefits at Kwik Trip is the commitment to share 40 percent of the company’s pre-tax profits with its coworkers. Named USA Today's number 1 U.S gas station brand, Kwik Trip is now going to provide essential financial services to customers in convenient locations across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Dave Wagner, Controller of Kwik Trip, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Coinsource and facilitating simple access to Bitcoin for our customers. We understand Coinsource’s aim of providing the fastest, easiest and most secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and how a key part of this is placing the Bitcoin ATMs in convenient and easily accessible locations. As an added benefit, we know our customers are getting the best deal since Coinsource has the lowest proven rates plus industry-leading compliance, which really sealed the deal.”

About Coinsource:

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Coinsource is the world’s largest Bitcoin ATM operator. Coinsource provides the fastest, easiest and most secure way to buy and sell Cryptocurrencies using cash at hundreds of locations nationwide. Since launching in 2015 as an operator with just a single kiosk and location, we have developed our own proprietary operating software as well as our own state-of-the-art KYC/AML/IDV software (Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering/Identification Verification) which catapulted the company into a category no other operator can claim – We are the only turnkey, full-service Bitcoin ATM producer to offer complete in-house solutions and services to anyone looking to own and operate their own network of Cryptocurrency ATMs.

To learn more, please visit: https://coinsource.net/.

About Kwik Trip: Kwik Trip is a family-owned company that serves customers with more than 800 convenient, clean retail convenience stores and also produces more than 80% of the products featured in the stores supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy and distribution center located in La Crosse, Wisconsin.