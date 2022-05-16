Anue Water Adds Falcon Environmental for Wastewater Treatment in New Mexico

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anue Water Technologies, manufacturer of eco-friendly wastewater treatment equipment for odor, corrosion and FOG control, announces Falcon Environmental as the exclusive representative of its product line in the State of New Mexico.

Anue’s cleantech equipment is replacing and eliminating the skyrocketing costs of calcium nitrates and other chemicals for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control. Anue products include FORSe® Oxygen/Ozone injection systems with remote digital telemetry for municipal force mains; the more compact Phantom® Oxygen/Ozone injection system (also with remote digital telemetry) for municipal lift stations; Enviroprep® well-washers for FOG control for municipal wet wells, food & beverage plants and other markets requiring the control of fats, oils and grease build-up; and the highly customizable Anue Geomembrane Covers with embedded carbon-filters for odor elimination from practically any sized or shaped wastewater tank.

According to Greg Bock, Anue Water VP General Manager, “We are happy and proud to have Falcon Environmental as our exclusive channel partner serving customers in New Mexico. The Falcon Environmental team of water treatment experts will introduce municipalities and industrial customers in New Mexico to Anue’s eco-friendly systems that replace increasingly costly chemicals and labor, and pay for themselves in operational savings within a couple of years … and thanks to Anue’s finance and rent-to-buy program, will push monthly costs down below what municipalities currently pay for chemical wastewater treatment. Anue has recently added several new channel partners, such as Environmental Improvements (EI2) throughout Texas and Oklahoma; Koester Associates for New York and Northern New Jersey, Kershner Environmental for Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; Russell Resources throughout the six New England States, J.H. Wright throughout the Gulf States, Florida Panhandle and Georgia; Northwestern Power Equipment for the Upper Midwestern States; and Faco Waterworks for Indiana, to name a few. With the addition of Falcon Environmental we are able to demonstrate and install Anue’s clean and cost-saving equipment solutions to well over 90% of the municipalities in the USA and Canada.”

Falcon Environmental President Adam Pelican declared, “We look forward to introducing New Mexico wastewater treatment customers to Anue’s eco-friendly equipment, which replaces costly and labor-intensive chemicals. More and more municipalities in this region want to replace high-cost chemicals with clean-tech solutions that minimize labor and inputs into the environment. Now Falcon Environmental can deliver these sustainable solutions.”

About Anue Water Technologies: Founded in 2005, Anue Water Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta GA. The company manufactures and supplies eco-friendly, high efficiency, patented systems for the municipal and industrial wastewater markets, including oxygen/ozone injection, well-washers and carbon-embedded geomembrane covers for odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control. For more information, contact Anue Water Technologies, Inc. at sales@anuewater.com or (760) 727-2683 or visit our web site at www.anuewater.com.

About Falcon Environmental: Falcon Environmental has been at the core of the municipal and industrial water and wastewater pumping and treatment solution since the company was founded in 1975. For 47 years the company has served the Rocky Mountain Region and grown successfully with consistent representation of equipment manufacturers well known for their quality, integrity and after sales service. Falcon Environmental’s stability is maintained by a team of sales personnel with a vision to enhance the existing engineered products with process related equipment to offer to the Public Works Districts and Agencies, Engineering and Consulting Firms, and Contractors. Along with this vision is a strong commitment to be involved in the majority of the public works projects, from initial to final design, all the way to aftersales service. It is our intent to continue service to the region and to be a part of its growing and changing business landscape.