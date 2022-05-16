Infinite Blue Announces Partnership with UK-Based Best BCM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, has named Best BCM, a specialist UK-based business continuity management services consultancy, as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and services partner. This partnership enables Best BCM to resell and implement Infinite Blue’s award-winning software BC in the Cloud®, along with its Mass Communication tool SENDIGO®.

“We’re proud to partner with one of the UK’s premier business continuity management consultancies,” said Matt Cox, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, who oversees EMEA for Infinite Blue. “Best BCM understands the complexities of ensuring resilience and realizes the benefits that our automated software provides organizations worldwide.”

As a fully integrated solution, BC in the Cloud (BCIC), enables organizations to plan, prepare, test, manage, and notify teams how to respond to any potential business disruption. Through a team of industry experts and software suite with a 99.99% guarantee in uptime, Infinite Blue gives leading organizations worldwide clarity and control over disruptions that impact their day-to-day business.

“Having reviewed the market, we selected BC in the Cloud and its companion products from Infinite Blue as our preferred platform,” said Nevin Grieve, Director, Best BCM. “The strength of the offering stands out among others that we evaluated and the relationships they have with their clients was truly impressive. We’re excited to work closely with Infinite Blue to further ensure our customers operational resiliency.”

BC in the Cloud helps companies with a commitment to organizational resiliency by providing an intuitive, full featured product with shared data, automated workflows, reporting and embedded mass notification. It is further enhanced by Infinite Blue’s Advisory services team. The product has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of customers and their level of BC/DR maturity. BC in the Cloud is built on Infinite Blue’s low-code platform allowing for greater product flexibility and quick implementation of enhancements. It is currently used worldwide by more than 500,000 users and serves more Fortune 10 companies than any other BC/DR planning solution.

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue is a software solutions provider that empowers some of the world’s largest organizations to become more obstacle-resistant and resilient. Our friendly and flexible applications work together as an all-in-one, configurable business continuity command center. Leaders can now see potential threats enterprise-wide so you can plan smarter, respond in real-time, and bounce back stronger from disruptions like fires, natural disasters, security breaches, global pandemics, and other “what-ifs.” Our organizational resiliency suite of applications are built on our low-code platform and supported by our team of experts, so it’s simple to integrate and configure our existing applications or create something specifically for your organization’s needs. For more information, please visit InfiniteBlue.com.