L3Harris Receives $297 Million Tactical Radio Contract Ceiling Increase from US Special Operations Command

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has received a $297 million IDIQ contract increase for its Falcon® IV AN/PRC-167 radio systems from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

USSOCOM increased the initial IDIQ ceiling from $255 million to $552 million. This follows two orders in Q4 2021 totalling $36 million, the latest in a series of full-rate production orders in support of the Next Generation Tactical Communications (NGTC) program.

“Reaching the original IDIQ ceiling 15 months following the first full-rate production order in 2021 illustrates the excellent rate of adoption of the AN/PRC-167, which is currently fielded by U.S. Special Operations Forces,” said Chris Aebli, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris. “The success of this program, and our long-standing relationships with USSOCOM, demonstrates L3Harris’ ability to take on the challenges faced by SOF operators and their platforms. We’re delivering solutions that provide more capability and resilience than any other systems.”

To date, USSOCOM and L3Harris have produced more than 20,000 NGTC systems, which includes the AN/PRC-167 manpack and AN/PRC-163 handheld, to connect and empower SOF throughout their missions.

L3Harris’ extensive library of waveforms extends the United States’ advantage via software updates for future capabilities and resilient waveforms. The waveforms provide comprehensive interoperability with U.S. and global partners. Software updates for emerging capabilities will provide and maintain true resilience against threats from peer adversaries.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements technology capabilities or about an expected number of radios to be purchased are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.