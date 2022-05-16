Signify and Intelligent Waves Enter Into Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Mission-critical, Light Waves-based Wireless Connectivity

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has entered into a strategic technology collaboration with Intelligent Waves, developer of the award-winning, cyber-defense solution, GRAYPATH. Together, Signify’s game-changing LiFi solution, Trulifi, and the GRAYPATH software use invisible light waves to enable reliable, secure, two-way wireless data communication, providing defense personnel with mission-critical connectivity.

Signify’s unique Trulifi solution offers physical security via dedicated USB access keys and a consistent, high-speed wireless connection through light, while GRAYPATH uses the cloud to randomize and distribute data across multiple paths and encrypted channels. The technology integration enables the secure transmission of data from high-risk operational locations without the danger of information being jammed, intercepted or disrupted.

"We are excited to offer our solution, in partnership with Intelligent Waves, to the defense industry,” said Richard Honey, Head of Trulifi by Signify sales, US Defense sector. “Light-based communication, unlike conventional radio technologies such as Wi-Fi and 4G/5G, offers a critical, extra layer of security; it can be controlled within a restricted space and does not penetrate through walls. This benefit has already been recognized by defense customers, with the US Army, Navy and Marines adopting our game-changing LiFi technology."

John Hammes, Chief Strategy Officer of Intelligent Waves, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Signify, a pioneer in lighting and light-based communication. Together, we will be able to better serve the most demanding and secure special operators in austere environments, and we look forward to integrating Signify’s innovation into the platform."

According to Joe Vano, Transmission Group Lead, Program Management Office – Tactical Network, Technical Management Division of the US Army, “LiFi can enhance the Low Probability of Intercept/Low Probability of Detection attribute on the battlefield. This secures the Tactical Operations Center (TOC) to a higher degree due to its insignificant and largely undetectable RF signature while maintaining high-speed connectivity within the TOC. Reducing our adversaries’ ability to intercept and jam the battlefield Commander’s network while still maintaining a network cable-free environment within the TOC is advantageous.”

More information about Trulifi by Signify and its benefits for the defense industry can be found here.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2021 sales of EUR 6.9 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for five consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify can be found at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network engineering, software development, and platform mission support. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.