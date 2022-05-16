Generational Equity Advises Control Design & Manufacturing in its Sale to Columbia PSI

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Control Design & Manufacturing, Inc. to Columbia PSI, LLC. The acquisition closed April 1, 2022.

Located in Englewood, Colorado, Control Design & Manufacturing, Inc. (CD&M) is a recognized leader in factory automation solutions, designing, manufacturing, and supporting conventional bag palletizing systems, bag handling equipment, box forming and filling solutions and controls. CD&M will become part of Columbia PSI, LLC and all employees have been hired, allowing the business to carry on without missing a day of operation or sacrificing customer commitment.

Columbia PSI (Columbia) located in Vancouver, Washington is one of the world's leading manufacturers of concrete products equipment, serving customers in over 100 countries. From mixing and batching to automatic cubing and splitting, Columbia builds a complete line of equipment to outfit an entire concrete products plant.

Columbia PSI, LLC. will join its extensive bagging product lines with CD&M’s wide range of equipment solutions. The addition of the CD&M palletizing solutions, accessory conveyors, controls, box forming equipment, and years of experience will further grow Columbia PSI as an innovative, industry leader.

“Adding Control Design & Manufacturing to Columbia PSI, LLC. is a great opportunity to expand our bagging solutions and allows us to grow our Denver-based team. We have a long-term strategy for our Denver operation and CD&M builds on that vision. In addition, the CD&M employees bring valuable experience and product knowledge,” said Tim Goode, General Manager of PSI, A Columbia Machine, Inc. Company.

Tim Goode added, “CD&M offers new equipment to Columbia PSI, opens new markets, and broadens our potential customer base. Columbia PSI plans to continue the same exceptional service and support that CD&M has been known for over the last 30 years of business and is excited to carry on the company and its employees as we integrate the two companies.”

“As I look to retire, I wanted to ensure that CD&M would continue to supply reliable equipment and offer the same customer support that our customers are used to receiving for the last 30 years,” said Dale Kintgen, President/Owner of Control Design & Manufacturing. “Columbia PSI will carry on that vision while keeping the business in Denver and providing ongoing employment opportunities for my staff. I wish I were 20 years younger so I could be part of what the future holds.”

“It has been great to get to know Dale and his company over the last nine months. CD&M has been a very head down, highly technical, customer focused company since inception. The more we have been exposed to the extensive list of factory automation solutions they have designed, manufactured, integrated, installed and supported over the years, the more impressed we have become.” said Rick Goode, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Machine, Inc. “We are excited to integrate the CD&M Team into Columbia PSI, our Bagging and Packaging Business Unit, and look forward to offering CD&M solutions to our customers in over 100 countries around the world.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Randy Bernard, with support by Managing Director, M&A, Chad Comroe closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director Tom Braun established the initial relationship with CD&M.

“It was a pleasure to work with the owners of Columbia PSI and CD&M, the transaction will allow them to merge facilities and leverage the extensive experience of the employees,” said Bernard.

