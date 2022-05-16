CityVet Signs 6 New Partner/Owner DVMs With Plans For Continued Expansion Into New Markets

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CityVet, the Dallas-based leading network of 25 veterinary-owned practices, offering unique and extraordinary programs serving people through pet care, has signed 6 new DVM partners/owners, and announces its intentions to expand into new markets based on where they are seeing consumer and veterinarian demand.

The clinic network plans to open an additional 10-15 units in the next year with expansion into new markets including Austin, TX; Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; Tampa, FL; and Phoenix, AZ; and growth within Dallas, TX, San Antonio, TX, and Denver, CO.

“As we continue to grow, we are looking for real estate opportunities in developing neighborhoods of burgeoning metropolitan areas,” says David Boguslawski, CEO of CityVet. “We are driven to make CityVet more accessible; not only so we can continue to provide the highest quality care for pets and a great experience for humans, but also so we can continue to benefit veterinarians with our unique operating model.”

Boguslawski continues, “We equip our DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) owner partners with progressive, high-end facilities and back-of-house technology, allowing them to focus on what they’re passionate about: taking care of pets.”

CityVet’s unique business model empowers DVMs to do what they were called to do while offering a scalable business model to provide financial stability and success. From technology that provides deep insights into their own business, to payroll and invoicing systems, educational tools for patient and employee management, healthcare and more, CityVet is a one-stop-shop for their partners.

“Our mission is to take the stress of day-to-day processes and back-end financials that typically bog down most veterinarians out of the equation for our DVM partners, while also offering training to help them learn real life tools for after they graduate veterinary school,” says CityVet Founder Dr. Chip Cannon.

A special training program called CityVet Academy launched last year as a way to train newly graduated DVMs to become leaders in the industry and help them continue to hone their skills after veterinary school has finished. Here, newly graduated CityVet DVMs learn about everything from how to read a profit and loss statement, to how to deliver uncomfortable news to pet parents, personality profiling and more.

Furthermore, newly graduated DVMs are assigned mentors - DVMs with at least 6 years of experience - to get hands-on experience and feedback from tenured peers in their industry.

“We want to set up our DVM-owner partners for success, because their success is our success,” continues Cannon. “Our model has allowed for an extremely low turnover rate at our clinics compared to the industry standard, allowing us to retain top talent and provide the highest caliber of care to pets.”

While CityVet plans to expand nationally over time, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Denver, CO in the immediate future.

“We are thrilled with the growth and support of CityVet with our valued partners but also clients over the past 23 years and look forward to bringing our incredible pet and people care philosophy to more neighborhoods across the state and country,” says Cannon.

About CityVet

CityVet is a leading network of 25 branded and non-branded, veterinary-owned practices with headquarters in Dallas, TX. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Chip Cannon with the mission to create client-centered, quality pet care, CityVet has expanded over the years to 25 units. CityVet is rapidly growing with clinics in Dallas, TX, San Antonio, TX, and Denver, CO that provide vet care, boarding, grooming, and healthy pet foods. For more information, please visit cityvet.com.