WEX Customers Can Now Save on AutoZone Parts

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced a partnership with AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories with more than 6,800 stores in the Americas. This partnership will allow eligible WEX customers to purchase auto parts for Class 1–5 (auto and light truck) vehicles from AutoZone at national account pricing through the WEX EDGE savings network.

“Vehicle parts are a significant expense for our customers who rely on their vehicles to operate their businesses. Through our partnership with AutoZone, we have designed a program that will offer significant savings, typically reserved for large fleets, through WEX EDGE,” says Jeffrey J. Stuck, director, WEX EDGE global business development at WEX.

WEX EDGE offers eligible WEX fleet card customers access to highly specialized offers including fuel rebates, discounted tires, and hotel rooms. The addition of auto parts allows these WEX customers to share even further in the savings. The discounts apply to auto parts purchased through the WEX EDGE platform.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About AutoZone

As of February 12, 2022, AutoZone had 6,091 stores in the U.S., 669 stores in Mexico, and 55 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,815. AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. AutoZone also has commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and AutoZone’s commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone also provides product information on its Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.