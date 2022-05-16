UiPath and airSlate Partner to Propel Small Businesses to Grow Faster as Fully Automated Businesses

NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, and airSlate, a fast-growing workflow automation company, today announced a partnership to empower individuals and small businesses to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster, easier, and more efficiently.

With over 900,000 customers and 100 million users worldwide, airSlate offers a range of solutions from electronic signature offerings to document management solutions. The UiPath automation platform has been adopted by more than 10,000 organizations, including many of the world’s largest corporations and government agencies. Working together, both companies believe they can expand the range of options that small businesses have to become fully automated businesses.

Small businesses account for more than 90% of all global companies. There are over 32 million small businesses in the United States alone, representing 99% of all companies. Both UiPath and airSlate believe there is a significant opportunity to remove mundane work and complement workers in small businesses with software robots that can help them both better serve customers and improve employee happiness.

This partnership with airSlate will support the UiPath mission to build a new layer in the enterprise IT stack – the automation layer that will sit above existing systems and infrastructure and complete mundane work that is done by humans.

Dhruv Asher, UiPath Senior Vice President for Alliances and Business Development commented: “Small businesses are the backbone of the global economy. airSlate’s impressive and efficient marketing model can rapidly attract global businesses worldwide. Through our collaboration, we will be able to enhance the automation potential for fast growing businesses, providing capabilities that can help smaller companies become large, more successful enterprises faster.”

Borya Shakhnovich, CEO, airSlate said: “Now more than ever, we see huge demand from organizations of all sizes that need the agility and efficiency of the no-code airSlate platform to drive their business. This partnership with UiPath affirms the vision behind airSlate while exposing our solution to a broader enterprise market. The no-code revolution is only beginning, and partnerships like this will help power our team to innovate even more quickly, providing seamless business automation, and best-in-class functionality for our customers.”

airSlate created and released this week a new integration with UiPath that enables customers to add automated document workflows into their UiPath processes that can:

Generate documents and forms with data provided by UiPath as well as many other systems;

Send documents through the automated workflows for approval and signing;

Collect data and bring it back to UiPath.

For more on this integration, please visit the UiPath Marketplace.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves tens of millions of users worldwide with its no-code business process automation and document management solutions. The company’s PDF editing, e-signature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, and USLegal make up the company’s portfolio of award-winning products.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.