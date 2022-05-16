U.S. Government Awards TROJAN Contract to SES Government Solutions

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, has been awarded a U.S. government TROJAN follow-on contract to support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) for up to a five-year period. Using SES’s global network of satellite services, SES GS will continue to support the Army’s premier intelligence network in delivering operational intelligence capabilities and enhancing combat readiness.

SES GS was awarded the initial TROJAN contract in 1998 and has expanded the network as it exists today – providing satellite bandwidth, systems engineering support, operations, and maintenance of the SATCOM network globally.

“We’ve had the honor of supporting INSCOM’s efforts for over two decades on the TROJAN Network and it is a great privilege to continue serving their mission,” said the President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Pete Hoene. “We look forward to providing advanced SATCOM capabilities and delivering secure and reliable multi-band solutions in support of Army military intelligence missions worldwide in the coming years.”

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.