PwC Belgium and BR-AG Collaborate on Agile Platform to Unlock Value Behind Regulatory Reporting

As regulatory reporting requirements become more complex and regulators become more demanding on the data quality, financial institutions must deal with time-consuming regulatory reporting processes and manage the associated risks. Tapping into this challenge, PwC Belgium, with the support of technology-collaborator BR-AG, developed Regulatory Reporting Insights, powered by BR-AG's ATOME Matter and ATOME Particles solutions.

“I am excited about the opportunities this improved collaboration with our trusted technology partner BR-AG will bring. This allows financial institutions not only immediate access to an increased level of trust in their regulatory reporting but also to unlock the insights their regulatory reporting contains that was previously only accessible to supervisors.”

Jeroen Bockaert, Partner and Product & Services Leader at PwC Belgium

“It is truly inspiring that our collaboration with PwC has coined into developing this cutting-edge, data-driven tool. As technology experts, we focus on scalability and reusability of data architecture for different purposes and, above all, trust in the solutions we provide. This is indeed a step forward towards a new reporting culture for financial institutions, who now gain such a level of data insight and trust that compliance and risk mitigation become seamless. This is essential for their sustainable growth.”

Michał Piechocki, CEO and co-founder of Business Reporting Advisory Group (BR-AG)

Technology at the heart of the regulatory reporting value chain

Trust in data is the core component of any endeavor within the regulatory reporting sphere and goes beyond compliance. With extremely demanding regulatory reporting requirements at the heart, companies are turning to trusted advisors to streamline their reporting processes and incorporate the most effective and reliable solutions. Bringing together PwC years’ long experience in providing services to financial institutions and BR-AG’s know-how in applying technology to regulatory reporting processes, the end result is a platform to facilitate trust across the reporting value chain and use data insights to their maximum potential.

Different needs, one ecosystem

Understanding the variety of needs across department stakeholders, Regulatory Reporting Insights caters to the data demands of multiple teams managing finance, risk, and regulatory reporting. Powered by BR-AG’s ATOME Matter and ATOME Particles, the platform translates complex reports into visual insights of key regulatory reporting information and adds a layer of comfort to your data quality assurance.

About BR-AG:

Business Reporting- Advisory Group (BR-AG) is a Polish company providing RegTech solutions for financial institutions in Europe and services in utilizing data exchange standards such as XBRL, ISO 20022 and SDMX. By fusing our experience in the regulatory data and technology space, BR-AG developed regulatory data platforms: ATOME Matter and ATOME Particles to foster interoperability, agility, and collaboration in regulatory compliance.

https://br-ag.eu/

About PwC Belgium:

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 155 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.be .

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.