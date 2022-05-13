AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Republic Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) of Republic Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited (Republic Insurance) (Cayman Islands). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative while the outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Republic Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The balance sheet strength assessment reflects Republic Insurance’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). However, due to the majority of business being conducted within Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados, the Country Risk Tier 4 and balance sheet strength of the operating company are assessed as very strong. Driving the downgrade of the Long-Term ICR is the overall macroeconomic landscape of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Barbados, and the limited recovery of lending activity at the banking subsidiaries of Republic Financial Holdings Limited. Top line premiums at Republic Insurance are correlated directly to the lending operations of the banking subsidiaries, and overall economic activity has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels within either country. Furthermore, AM Best notes that the uncertainty of global gas, oil and energy prices is highly impactful to the outlook of Republic Insurance’s domestic markets.

