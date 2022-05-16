Raleigh Neurology Associates Partners with athenahealth to Further Its Culture of Excellence in Neurology Care Delivery

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Raleigh Neurology Associates, P.A. (RNA) will leverage athenaOne to deliver superior provider and patient experiences while maximizing practice efficiency and clinical and financial performance. The practice selected athenaOne, an integrated solution offering electronic health records (EHR), healthcare billing, and patient engagement capabilities, to help make it easier for its more than 50 providers and 300 team members to provide high-quality care and better engage and support more than 250,000 patients.

RNA, which over the last three decades has grown to be one of the largest private neurology practices in the nation, provides comprehensive care for pediatric and adult patients, including a full suite of diagnostic testing and treatment offerings. Its focus is on providing the best neurology care using delivery models that enable its care teams to provide outstanding patient-focused, quality-driven care. In an ever-changing healthcare market, RNA remains committed to adapting to the needs of its patients and providing them with the care and support to live their best lives.

With athenaOne, RNA will have access to a nimble, cloud-based healthcare solution, combined with expert services and data-driven insights, designed to adjust to industry and business changes and help providers focus on patient care. Reducing administrative burden for staff as the practice grows is a critical focus for RNA, particularly as the healthcare industry continues to be plagued by burnout.

“We are proud to offer a one-stop shop for patient-focused neurology services and care as we grow to keep pace with the expansion of the community as well as the evolution of neurology,” said Leeann Garms, RNA’s chief executive officer. “With athenaOne’s intuitive workflows and streamlined functionality, we will be able to improve team member utilization and empower our providers to focus on the work they were trained to do rather than on administrative tasks, thus improving satisfaction levels.”

Because athenahealth draws in part on input from its vast user base to regularly enhance its solutions, and automatically releases new features for customers without burdensome upgrades, RNA is confident in the company’s ability to continually innovate to meet the needs of outpatient healthcare providers like them. The practice will also benefit by connecting with like-minded peers through athenahealth’s strong user community, built to facilitate collaboration and sharing of knowledge best practices, and workflow configurations that are most appropriate for certain specialties.

“We appreciate athenahealth’s best-of-breed technology, services model, and commitment to innovation, and we believe the services offered through athenaOne will further empower our providers to deliver positive patient outcomes,” continued Garms. “Additionally, patients will be empowered to take an active role in managing their health, while we are able to provide more efficient and effective care.”

“At athenahealth, we are proud to support customers with unique needs like Raleigh Neurology Associates, which is why we consistently work on bringing more and more customization to accelerate workflows,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “The practice displays a commitment to providing comprehensive specialty care for their patients and exemplifies an admirable culture of excellence in healthcare.”

Added Segert: “Just as we hope Raleigh Neurology will benefit from shared insights from our vast network, we are looking forward to the value that they will undoubtedly provide to our user community.”

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.