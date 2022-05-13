KBRA Releases Research – Home Improvement Loan Sector on the Rise

NEW YORK--()--KBRA releases research on the home improvement loan (HIL) asset-backed security (ABS) sector. The report provides a broad overview of the HIL sector, including the market, product overview, product comparisons, credit risk factors, KBRA rating activity, and sector performance.

Contacts

Analytical

Maxim Berger, Director
+1 (646) 731-1260
maxim.berger@kbra.com

Eric Neglia, Senior Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2456
eric.neglia@kbra.com

Business Development

Ted Burbage, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-3325
ted.burbage@kbra.com

