Worldwide Polyclinics Industry to 2027 - Focus on Large Scale Polyclinic v/s Express Clinics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global polyclinics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing patient counts and expanding demand for affordable healthcare services. Besides, the rising instances of infectious diseases and the increasing geriatric population are expected to propel the growth of the global polyclinics market.

Additionally, the urgent requirement of medical care and the growing number of patients requiring outpatient medical care are also driving the market growth. Polyclinics are medical facilities that provide both general and specialist examinations for a wide variety of diseases. The institution is somewhere between clinics & hospitals, but they do not offer complex and multiple level surgical treatment facilities.

Also referred to as mini-hospitals, polyclinics have multiple physicians such as dermatologists, dentists, optometrists, gynecologists, ENT specialists, pediatricians, etc., so that the patients can avail all different kinds of treatments in one place. The growing global population and establishments of polyclinics providing cost-efficient facilities to patients are also some of the factors projected to boost the growth of the global polyclinics market in the coming years.

Moreover, government authorities are constructing polyclinics instead of the hospital in remote areas situated in difficult terrains, stimulating the growth of the global polyclinics market. Many corporate offices and factories are setting up their personalized polyclinics to provide the best healthcare services to their employees and factory workers, which is further expected to aid the growth of the global polyclinics market in the coming years.

The global polyclinics market is segmented based on type, services, therapy area, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on type, the market is fragmented into large scale polyclinic and express clinic. Large polyclinics are anticipated to hold the largest share in the global polyclinics market in the coming years as they are more preferred for the prolonged requirement of services and increased availability of multiple services under one roof. However, express clinics are registering faster growth in the global polyclinics market on account of growing initiatives by the government to provide healthcare facilities to the poor and homeless population.

Report Scope:

In this report, global polyclinics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Polyclinics Market, By Type:

Large Scale Polyclinic

Express Clinic

Polyclinics Market, By Services:

Diagnostic

Consultation

Treatment

Polyclinics Market, By Therapy Area:

Gynecology & Obstetrics

General & Sports Physiotherapy

Dermatology

Psychiatry

Orthopedics

Infertility

Others

Polyclinics Market, By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Companies Mentioned

Optum Inc.

MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC

Centro Diagnostico Italiano (Bracco)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Polyclinic Medical Center, Inc.

Hindustan Health Care

Asthma Allergy Clinic (Sidhi Polyclinic)

