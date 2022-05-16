Future Market Insights announces membership to Greater New York Chamber of Commerce

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading market research & business consultancy firm Future Market Insights (FMI) announces with great pleasure that it is a proud member of the GNYCC starting April 2022. FMI’s goals are fully aligned with the objective of GNYCC, an organization that has been relentlessly working towards enhancing the business climate in NY Metropolitan Area through its partnerships with global business conglomerates, trade associations, and government establishments to accomplish its goals of business & community service.

According to Anurag Singh, Founder and CEO of Future Market Insights, “This collaboration will contribute to further growth for us and is in the right direction towards growing our business in USA and also globally. Our sincere thanks to Helana Natt, Executive Director - GNYCC.”

According to Sudip Saha, Co-founder and COO of Future Market Insights, “Our alliance with the Chamber further reinforces our promise to serve our clients across all rungs of business to become intelligence powered self-sustained organizations, capable of taking highly mature and well-guarded business decisions, backed by precise and well-crafted research and intelligence!”

FMI’s goal has been to democratize market research, market intelligence, not just for enterprises with global and diverse businesses, but also local firms enabling them through syndicated and customized research services.

FMI has been collaborating with clients on:

Spot and nurture business opportunities in any niche market

Decode profitability of new services and concepts

Beat the market armed with key intelligence on competitors

Relevant background data on customers and key industry developments

Tailor-made market research solutions with the knowledge that each business is unique with unique challenges and opportunities to capitalize on

DIY research models

Market research subscription services

About:

FMI is one of the leading providers of customized, syndicated market research reports and end-to-end consulting services.

We serve global clients across a wide range of industries, including automotive & transportation, technology, consumer products, automation and equipment, F&B, services & utilities, chemicals & materials, energy, mining, and oil & gas, covering 200+ niche markets.