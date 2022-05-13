iMediSync Leads Global Remote Healthcare Market With Its AI-Based Brain Scanning Device iSyncWave

iMediSync participated in Kotra’s Innovative Global Startups Showcase. iSyncWave, an innovative AI-based brain-scanning device developed by iMediSync, gained global media attention during the event. It is the world’s first integrated wireless EEG measurement and Neurotherapy convergence solution and is a remote-care mental health platform device.

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iMediSync announced it participated in Kotra’s “Innovative Global Startups Showcase.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a mental health crisis such as ‘Corona Blue’ around the globe, mental health has become an important issue. Early diagnosis is critical for discovering mental illnesses such as Alzheimer's Dementia or clinical depression for better prognosis and as a cost-cutting measure.

Aligned with this, iSyncWave, an innovative AI-based brain-scanning device, gained global media attention during the event. iSyncWave is the world’s first integrated wireless EEG measurement and Neurotherapy convergence solution and is a remote-care mental health platform device. The device is a 100 percent dry-type headset equipped with the age/gender matching normative database with 1,300+ healthy brainwaves covering almost all ages. It offers a high-quality EEG/HRV screening and AI automatic predictive analysis of potential MCI conditions in just 10-minute.

This system could dramatically reduce time and resources. Also, the device is equipped with PBM (Photobiomodulation) LED therapy to suppress brain cells from dying, which provides personalized therapy protocols that target neuro-related diseases.

Meanwhile, after successfully demonstrating iSyncWave at CES 2022, iMediSync has the attention of media and visitors around the world and is receiving numerous collaboration and co-research offers.

iSyncWave has also won the 2022 Red Dot Design Award for its innovative and user-friendly design, and it is highly spoken of meeting the convenience needs of clients along with satisfying technology.

iMediSync solutions have been used by more than 60 hospitals and clinics within South Korea. Being recognized for its technological prowess, iMediSync was selected for Inspira, Israel's biotechnology investment and development program. iMediSync is actively participating in various studies including joint Research on Promotion of Brain Development in Children and Adolescents through Exercise with Professor John Ratey of the Department of Neuropsychiatry at Harvard Medical School. They are also considering becoming involved in the pharmaceutical industry and developing business relations with various insurance companies and governments in the near future.

iMediSync CEO Seung-Wan Kang stated, "We will provide life-changing mental healthcare experiences by introducing neuro-mental illness biomarkers and the patented Electroencephalogram (EEG)/Heart Rate Variability (HRV) technology. iMediSync will leap forward as a trend leader in the field of telemedicine, and AI medicine and digital therapy will take place in a post-Covid-19 era as an optimized personal mental healthcare service provider.”