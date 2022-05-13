Helios Technologies Awarded Electronics Project with Storyteller Overland

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that its subsidiary, Enovation Controls, has begun manufacturing 10.6-inch displays, power distribution modules and harnessing for Storyteller Overland.

“ Our mission is to offer the highest quality, most user friendly and innovative class B Adventure Vans in celebration of all things vanlife, overlanding, and adventure travel” said Lee Conn, President, Storyteller Overland. “ The decision to work with Enovation Controls relied heavily on their innovative outlook, highly collaborative teamwork and their ability to execute in a timely manner.”

Built with high-brightness and optically bonded LCDs, the 10.6-inch PV1100 PowerView glass-front display delivers best-in-class sunlight viewability. The glass surface provides exceptionally clear images with high-precision touch sensor performance for both finger and glove touches and durable scratch resistance. This powerful family of displays comes equipped with a high-performance processor to deliver seamless full-color graphics, animations, and video playback for a rich user experience.

“ Being selected by Storyteller Overland is a true testament to the innovation we offer with our high-performance solutions and our commitment to responsive, highly engaged service” said Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “ We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Storyteller Overland by continuing to offer game-changing technology.”

About Storyteller Overland

Storyteller Overland is a Birmingham, AL based outdoor lifestyle brand with a strong, industry-leading presence and reputation for innovation in the burgeoning Class B RV and adventure vehicle manufacturing space. Founded in 2018 by a team of custom vehicle manufacturing veterans and outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts, the company's prime directive is to constantly inspire and equip its growing community of roadtrippers, vanlifers, and overlanders with the proper gear, resources and mindset to " Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories." Along with its flagship MODE 4x4 adventure van series, Storyteller Overland offers a unique see-through pricing model coupled with a style of customer service and community engagement that provides an unprecedented level of on-demand technical and warranty support for all of its owners out on the open road and beyond. For more information, visit www.storytelleroverland.com or contact Jeffrey Hunter at jeffrey@storytelleroverland.com.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information, please visit: https://www.heliostechnologies.com/.