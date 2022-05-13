Belmont Village Senior Living Founder and CEO, Patricia Will, Honored with McKnight’s Lifetime Achievement Award

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, May 12, Patricia Will, Founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living, was honored with McKnight’s Lifetime Achievement Award by McKnight’s Senior Living at the publication’s 2022 Women of Distinction event for her outstanding contributions in the senior living industry. Will is among three other notable past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award presented annually to one woman who has made a mark in skilled nursing, senior living or home care.

Patricia Will founded Houston-based Belmont Village in 1997 as a fully integrated owner, developer, and operator of senior living communities. This year, Belmont Village celebrates 25 years in business, has grown to 32 communities and is known for its award-winning resident senior well-being and memory care programming. As part of the selection process for this prestigious award, a select group of judges considered the careers and accomplishments of long-time leaders in long-term care. The award recognizes a woman leader who has made outstanding contributions in the areas of senior living, skilled nursing and/or home care over the course of a lengthy career. The award was prefaced and presented by McKnight’s Editor Lois A. Bowers.

“I’m honored to be recognized by McKnight’s as Belmont Village’s dedication to overall wellness and our endeavor in fostering a sense of independence and a place for seniors to thrive continues. More importantly, though, is the recognition of how this industry has grown and evolved over the years. I’ve had the privilege to be part of it – thanks in no small measure to all the women whose efforts and dedication to innovative care have improved the lives of so many seniors, caregivers and their families,” said Will.

“Patricia’s service to the long-term care industry, inside and outside of her company, has earned the admiration and respect of her peers and is inspiring to future leaders. We’re pleased to recognize those contributions this year,” said Lois A. Bowers, McKnight’s Senior Living Editor.

The evening honored Women of Distinction in the senior care profession in the categories of Rising Stars, Veteran VIPs, and Hall of Honor inductees. Nominees included those women who work in the skilled nursing, senior living, or home care industries, including post-acute care, senior living, independent living, assisted living, memory care or life plan/continuing care retirement communities, or home care. Direct care providers, managers, executives, corporate executives, and owners were also eligible, as well as those who serve the field indirectly, such as via associations or as thought leaders.

When asked how she knew that senior living was the right career for her to pursue, Will replied, “It became clear when there was a personal and professional alignment established, meaning my experience and background in real estate development coincided with my mother-in-law developing Alzheimer’s. I searched and searched, and I didn’t find anything that would provide the kind of place that I would want to live in that also provided the kind of thoughtful programming, lifestyle, and care tailored to her needs. I wanted to establish that kind of place with the advent of Belmont Village – the kind of place that until then, did not exist.”

About Patricia Will

Patricia Will founded Belmont Village Senior Living in 1997. Immediately after earning an M.B.A. with distinction from Harvard Business School, Mrs. Will entered the commercial real estate industry with a focus on medical development. Along with life-long friend and business partner Walter Mischer Jr., she co-founded Mischer Healthcare Services in 1994, which went on to develop millions of square feet in medical real estate. In addition, their start-up sponsored multiple healthcare and wellness platforms. Ultimately, it was a family matter that sparked the creation of today’s best-in-class company in Senior Living. When Patricia was searching for a suitable place to care for her mother-in-law, Patricia, who was suffering from dementia, she found no options outside the home that she herself would be willing to live in. Thus, Patricia became determined to create a community and a company to meet an unmet need.

Since founding Belmont Village, Patricia has been named as a Trustee of numerous academic and charitable institutions, including the Davis School of Gerontology at USC and the Center for Longevity at UCLA. In 2018, she was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame. In 2021, she was inducted into the Senior Living Hall of Fame.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Now celebrating 25 years, Belmont Village is known for pioneering proprietary, award-winning resident programming, often in partnership with leading research universities and healthcare institutions such as USC, UCLA, and Baptist Health South Florida. Today, Belmont Village owns and operates 32 communities with just under 5,000 units, with an additional 1000 units in development. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and South Florida. Belmont’s communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, quality of care, and leading-edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.