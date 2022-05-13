Women in Technology Announces Finalists for 23rd Annual Leadership Awards

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C. area technology community, announced the winners of the 23rd Annual Leadership Awards at a Gala on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Hyatt Regency in Reston.

The annual WIT Leadership Awards honored and celebrated female professionals who inspired their entrepreneurial, STEM, government, and corporate industries with their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the technology landscape.

“With the current uncertainties in this pandemic environment where women have been greatly affected, it is critical we recognize these female leaders in the DMV who have not only proven to be a tremendous success in their field, but have given back to their communities and inspired the next generation,” said Cristine Gollayan, president of WIT. “These women make such significant impacts in their roles for their companies, for the lives of others, and for those who will walk after them. We are excited to bring focus to their work and recognize them for their achievements.”

The winners of the 23rd Annual Women in Technology Leadership Awards are as follows:

Corporate Large-Market Sector

Elizabeth Porter - Leidos

Corporate Mid-Market Sector

Leslie Minnix-Wolfe - ScienceLogic

Government and Defense

Maria Roat - Office of Management and Budget

Non-Profit and Academia

Tami Levin - Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC)

Rising Star

Jessica Maloney - Sev1Tech, LLC

Small Business/Entrepreneur

Julie Sciullo - Association Analytics

STEM Leadership

Ruth Lampkin - GDIT (General Dynamics Information Technology)

Unsung Hero

Sue (Susette) Rego - General Dynamics Mission Systems

The Leadership Foundry, a signature program of WIT created to prepare women for corporate board service, also presented its annual Corporate Leadership Award to RLJ Lodging Trust. The Corporate Leadership Award recognizes local public companies that are making a difference in gender diversity on their Board of Directors and in the C-Suite.

In addition to the above winners, this year’s WIT President’s award was given to Lisa Shea Mundt, Co-owner and Founder of The Pulse of GovCon.

About Women in Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology — from the classroom to the boardroom. With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C. area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM. For more information, please visit: womenintechnology.org or connect with us via Instagram @wit_washington_dc, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter (@WITWomen).