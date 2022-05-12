United Illuminating Announces New Partnership With Bidgely to Assist in State EV Charging Program

The United Illuminating Company, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc., is partnering with Bidgely to help implement the first electric vehicle (EV) managed charging program in Connecticut. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Illuminating Company (UI) – a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) – is partnering with Bidgely to help implement the first electric vehicle (EV) managed charging program in Connecticut. The program, established by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), leverages both behavioral and managed charging strategies designed to shift customers’ EV loads to off-peak periods.

This effort is part of a larger collaboration between UI, the PURA and other stakeholders to develop statewide electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, which will support the state’s goal of having 125,000 to 150,000 electric vehicles on roads by 2025. The Connecticut Electric Vehicle Managed Charging Program launched on January 1, 2022, with managed charging set to begin this June.

“I am excited that Bidgely is bringing their cutting-edge technology to the EV charging program in Connecticut,” added Frank Reynolds, President & CEO of UI. “Together, we can continue to put this state on the map as a leader in a clean energy future for the region.”

By applying Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform to UI’s existing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) data, UI will be able to detect EV ownership throughout its service territory and drive participation in UI’s managed charging programs.

“As more of our customers become EV owners, we need to develop strategies that manage the impacts of wide-scale charging on the grid while giving customers choice and control. This program incentivizes customers to charge during off-peak hours through behaviorally focused messages that encourage load shifting and direct managed charging via cutting-edge telematic technology,” said Rick Rosa, AVANGRID’s EV manager. “Bidgely provides a scalable, cost-effective solution that works for all customers while minimizing impacts to the grid from the inevitable wide-scale adoption of EVs.”

UI and Bidgely were able to effectively design a customized solution for a two-tiered approach that includes behavioral and managed charging. Bidgely’s patented technology allows UI to identify current EV owners based on usage and target them with information about how they can manage their usage and minimize costs. Customers who opt-in will receive email notifications for on-peak charging, monthly summary reports, and access to web-based activity. Equipped with this information, customers can make charging decisions best suited to their needs. For customers who opt-in to managed charging, UI will remotely manage vehicle charging for optimal grid flexibility, which will help minimize customer costs and ensure energy supply is balanced during peak periods. Both charging groups are structured with monetary incentives for enrollment and off-peak charging.

“We applaud UI, Connecticut and their industry partners for their leadership in developing a landmark EV charging program,” said Gautam Aggarwal, chief revenue officer for Bidgely. “We are proud to be part of a collaboration that strongly demonstrates how utilities, regulators and technology providers can together drive customer value while preparing for distribution system management approaches that can support significant EV growth.”

This new partnership with Bidgely is one of the many ways UI and AVANGRID are accelerating the adoption of EVs. AVANGRID’s EV Roadmap identifies the company’s path to becoming an industry leader in developing and integrating EV infrastructure and technology to support growth of the EV market while reducing emissions associated with transportation for the communities they serve. The AVANGRID family of companies are also members of the Electric Highway Coalition, a partnership of utilities working together to build a network of rapid EV charging stations across the country.

Visit The Connecticut Electric Vehicle Managed Charging Program from United Illuminating (UI) for detailed information or enrollment. To learn how Bidgely helps utilities implement load shifting and grid management solutions, download Bidgely’s Electric Vehicle Playbook.

About UI: The United Illuminating Company (UI) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1899, UI operates approximately 3,600 miles of electric distribution lines and 138 miles of transmission lines. It serves approximately 341,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. UI received the Edison Electric Institute’s Emergency Response Award in 2019 and 2021. For more information, visit www.uinet.com.

About Bidgely: Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 US states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.