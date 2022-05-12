adidas and Delta Galil Introduce Full-Range Underwear Collections for all

adidas and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. announce the arrival of full-range underwear collections for adidas Originals and Badge of Sport. (Photo: Business Wire)

adidas and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. announce the arrival of full-range underwear collections for adidas Originals and Badge of Sport. (Photo: Business Wire)

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--adidas and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), announce the arrival of full-range underwear collections for adidas Originals and Badge of Sport. adidas underwear is about comfort at the core, and the Spring/Summer ’22 collections are designed to support all forms of movement and expression by using super soft cotton and high-tech stretch fabrics to empower all bodies to realize their full potential. The collections are identified by a unifying message: comfort is our sport.

The value of comfort continues to grow unilaterally across all generations. How consumers feel as they move through their day matters now more than ever, and adidas, together with Delta Galil, are speaking to that collective rising-of-consciousness through intentional design and production.

The new adidas underwear collections offer a wide range of underwear separates including thongs, bikinis, briefs, trunks and boxer shorts, plus an assortment of versatile bralettes, bramis, tank tops, body suits and t-shirts. Inclusive Sizes range from XS through 3XL. Product prices range from $15 - $48 USD (approximately 13 - 60€). Key fabrics include:

adicolor Comfort Flex Cotton incorporates Delta Galil’s Realasting™ technology to maintain fabrics feel and shape after repeated washes

Use of Tencel™ cotton makes the innerwear extra soft and breathable

720° Stretch ensures an individualized flex fit for every body

Innoband™ Tech – offers invisible coverage plus an ergonomic fit

Refibra™cotton – delivers premium natural fibers via upcycled cotton

Various products utilize recycled and dye-free yarn

Real Cool Cotton™ - quick dry and moisture-wicking

“We’re experiencing a significant shift in the way people value intimate apparel and comfort – and both are being prioritized in a bigger way than ever before,” said Victoria Vandagriff, President of D2 Brands at Delta Galil. “Delta Galil has a long history of serving this market, and we are thrilled to introduce these versatile adidas ranges with the world. Comfort in this category is key and these collections are made to move with the wearer.”

Launching for Spring/Summer 22, the men’s collections will debut across the APAC, EMEA, Europe and Latin America regions, with the women’s collections launching in the same regions as well as North America. The adidas Originals and Badge of Sport underwear collections are shoppable now in-store and with select online retailers globally, including DTLR, Nordstrom, Amazon, and Zalando, and coming soon to adidas.com.

For more information, please contact adidas@vpcpartners.com

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men and branded Men’s underwear including the brands Schiesser, Eminence, Athena & Liabel; babywear, activewear, sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Spalding, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/ Germany, the company employs more than 61,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 2021. www.adidas.com