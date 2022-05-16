Kinetic Donates to A Million Thanks Scholarship Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the second year, Kinetic by Windstream announced it will be donating $5,000 in honor of Military Appreciation Month to the A Million Thanks scholarship fund that will benefit the children of fallen military service members.

“ I’m proud to work for a company that is regularly recognized as a great employer of veterans and military spouses,” said Angel Ramos, president of Kinetics’ veteran employee resource group. “ Supporting the children of fallen soldiers as they pursue higher education takes that commitment to our military community one step further, and it’s gratifying to see that commitment.”

Earlier this month, the company announced its second annual partnership with the nonprofit that provides appreciation to active military men and women by sending personal letters of gratitude.

“ A Million Thanks is so excited to be able to grant higher education scholarships to children of fallen military because of the generous donation from Kinetic,” said Shauna Fleming, founder and CEO of A Million Thanks. “ We are looking for students to support, so if you are or know of an eligible student who would like to apply, please visit our website.”

During the month of May, community members who want to write letters to military service members can submit them in three ways:

Each Kinetic retail store will serve as a collection site for anyone who wants to write a letter of appreciation.

Additionally, to reinforce the company’s commitment to “High Speed for Here,” Kinetic will participate in local military appreciation events across its 18-state footprint during the month of May. These events also give members of the community a chance to drop off handwritten thank-you notes.

Community members can submit letters online through the Kinetic website as well.

A Million Thanks will distribute the letters to service members.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held FORTUNE 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

About A Million Thanks

Founded in 2004, A Million Thanks is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. Military. A Million Thanks provides support and appreciation to our active and veteran military men and women through sending letters and granting betterment of life wishes, as well as providing higher education scholarships to their children.