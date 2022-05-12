Ikonisys With Evosciences Leasing to Support the Commercial Expansion in Europe and the USA of the Ikoniscope20

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 / Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO) a company specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancerous diseases with a unique fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories and Evosciences Leasing, announced today, that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to support the international market introduction and further expansion of Ikonisys’ novel and state-of-the-art platform technology, the Ikoniscope20 system, in the European and US markets.

As a reminder, the ikoniscope20 is the digital fluorescence microscope system of Ikonisys. It is a fully integrated technology platform comprising hardware, software and consumables, providing fully automated slide handling, cell detection and analysis, data capture, data storage and (remote) review. Ikoniscope20 runs several FISH applications (technique that identifies and localizes specific genes in cell suspensions or tissues) routinely used by US and EU oncology labs, but can also identify and analyze very promising rare and hard to be detected cells like CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells) for early cancer detection or treatment monitoring.

This partnership with Evosciences will support the ramp-up of Ikonisys’ two-fold worldwide commercialization strategy, on one side expanding the United States customer base, starting from converting current customers to active Ikoniscope20 users, and, on the other, focusing on direct commercialization in Europe (Germany, France and Italy at first). Ikonisys targets respectively a total available market of 7,326 laboratories and 3,824 laboratories.

“Based on the successful market development of its former Ikoniscope Gen1 technology, Ikonisys has launched its novel miniaturized fully-automated fluorescence microscopy system, the Ikoniscope20 system, that incorporates latest AI algorithms, as well as latest advances in optical, mechanical and IT technologies” said Jurgen Schipper, Chief Commercial Officer of Ikonisys. “In order to support our international commercialization plan of the Ikoniscope20 technology, Ikonisys has partnered with Evosciences Leasing in order to offer tailor-made sales financing options to all of its customers” continued Jurgen Schipper.

“We are happy to support Ikonisys and its international customers by providing flexible financing solutions for the installation of the Ikoniscope20 technology. Evosciences supports the procurement of this new and innovative technology with a financing program tailored to customers’ needs”, stated Manuela Habeker, VP Evosciences SAS and Managing Director of Evosciences Leasing GmbH.

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys.com

About Evosciences

Evosciences core competences are individual, flexible, and tailormade financing solutions in their specialist areas of analytics, measurement technology and laboratories of all kinds. Evosciences Group is headquartered in France and present in DACH, Benelux, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, UK and the Nordics. Because the company is independent of banks and leasing companies, Evosciences is not tied to a particular lender and has access to a wide range of financial products, when planning and implementing funding concepts and vendor financing solutions.

For further information, please go to www.evosciences.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.