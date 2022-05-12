Intelligent Waves Partners with Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero to Empower Special Operators with Next-Gen Cybersecurity Resilience in DevOps

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that provides mission-focused, multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Federal Government, announced today a strategic collaboration with Horizon3.ai to support next-generation cybersecurity protection in DevOps for the DoD special operations community.

Intelligent Waves will utilize Horizon3.ai's NodeZero autonomous penetration testing platform to validate architecture deployments and ensure customer environments are secure and operationally ready for users. The partnership between IW and Horzon3.ai has enabled the mitigation and prevention of malicious actors trying to gain or deny access to critical networks that support Department of Defense missions. The inclusion of NodeZero into Intelligent Waves’ DevOps pipeline has significantly reduced the overhead and decreased deployment validation time while simultaneously improving security insight into customer environments through continuous monitoring.

John Hammes, Chief Strategy Officer at Intelligent Waves, said, "Intelligent Waves is honored to include Horizon3.ai's NodeZero into our ultra-secure tool suite for DevOps for special operations. In these challenging times, with rogue actors constantly on the prowl for vulnerabilities, this solution provides the warfighters with an effective, battle-tested solution."

Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero acts as a force multiplier, helping preserve or increase margins by enabling Alliance Partners to cover more accounts with a smaller team. It continuously assesses an enterprise’s attack surface to identify ways a skilled attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise systems and data. NodeZero quickly identifies exploitable attack vectors and ineffective security controls, so Alliance Partners’ resources are spent fixing what matters most.

This new collaboration between Intelligent Waves and Horizon3.ai will be showcased at The Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) on May 16th - 19th, 2022, in booth 304 at the Tampa Convention Center. SOFIC provides special operations and industry partners the opportunity to reexamine SOF policies, investments, and activities, find ways to augment existing SOF capabilities, foster rapid future capability development and employment, and leverage relationships with allies and partners.

“Threat actors create threat vectors that you never would imagine to be exploitable by chaining together network misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, harvested credentials, and dangerous product defaults,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai. “Our partnership with Intelligent Waves allows us to provide APTaaS to customers, helping them understand their cybersecurity risk profile so they can harden their security postures with penetration tests that can be run as often as they want.”

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai's mission is to help organizations find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, an autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. Organizations will see their enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identifying ineffective security controls and ensuring limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.