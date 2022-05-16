Solynta and Incotec Announce Partnership to Optimize Performance of Hybrid True Potato Seeds

WAGENINGEN & ENKHUIZEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid potato innovator Solynta and seed enhancement company Incotec have entered in a collaboration agreement. By combining forces, the group will bring world-class seed technology and elite genetics to potato farmers worldwide.

Solynta is a Netherlands-based company using hybrid potato breeding to grow a more sustainable future. Solynta has developed a unique portfolio of hybrid potato varieties for farmers that are dependable, productive and resilient to climate change. Incotec, a global seed enhancement company, has developed technologies including a new pelletization method and seed priming formula specifically tailored for true potato seeds. This seed technology will allow Solynta’s true potato seeds to succeed in diverse growing environments.

Johan Trouw, Solynta Supply Chain Director and co-founder, noted, “At Solynta, we believe that partnering with industry leaders like Incotec supports our mission of creating solutions for food and nutritional insecurity. Their expertise in seed enhancement combined with our hybrid breeding technology will have a major impact on the future of global potato crops.”

Erik Jan Bartels, Incotec Managing Director, added, “Incotec is continuously innovating and improving its product portfolio. Extending our seed enhancement technologies to true potato seeds is a significant step forward toward creating a more sustainable food-secure future. We value the cooperation with Solynta and are thrilled to be a partner in their revolutionary work.”

About Solynta

Solynta is a Dutch agriculture innovator using hybrid potato breeding to grow a more sustainable future. Solynta’s mission is to help create global solutions for food and nutritional insecurity by giving farmers better, stronger and more cost-efficient ways to grow crops. Solynta’s true potato seeds combine years of agricultural experience with the newest hybrid breeding technologies. To learn more about their mission to unlock the true potential of potatoes, visit www.solynta.com.

About Incotec

Incotec is a leading international seed enhancement company founded in 1968 and part of the Croda Group. Croda summarises its purpose as ‘Smart Science to Improve Lives’. Incotec aims to contribute to feeding the world by providing key solutions for sustainable agriculture. Incotec provides seed enhancing products and services like seed coating, pelleting, seed enhancement and analytical services. Incotec is headquartered in the Netherlands and has production facilities around the world. For more information go to www.incotec.com.