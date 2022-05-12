The Thoreau Club Announces New Ownership

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Thoreau Club announced that it is under new ownership; the Pinebrook Group, owned and operated by JB Gough and Malachy Burke. Pinebrook is partnering with longtime club General Manager and COO Keith Callahan. Along with Callahan, Pinebrook has purchased the company and the 33 acres on which it is situated from longtime owners Todd and Faith Pulis. The trio of Callahan, Gough, and Burke will jointly manage the club.

The Thoreau Club has been a staple of the Concord, Massachusetts community since it was first opened in 1951 by the Pulis family as a day camp. Two subsequent generations of the family have led the company as it transitioned from a traditional summer camp to a year-round premier multi-sport athletic club that features tennis, swimming, fitness programming and more. In recent years, The Thoreau Club has further enhanced its focus on wellness through the addition of services like Pilates, Nutrition, Personal Coaching, Massage and other lifestyle-based programs.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead The Thoreau Club after many years of successful ownership and community building by the Pulis family,” said Keith Callahan, General Manager and Partner of The Thoreau Club. “For over seven decades, they seamlessly guided The Thoreau Club as it grew to become the community center that it is today. I know that JB and Malachy share a deep commitment to continuing the successful operation of the Club.”

Callahan has served as General Manager of The Thoreau Club for six years and has over 40 years of experience in the health, fitness, and recreation industry. Callahan played a key role in supporting the Club during the challenging environment created by COVID-19, creating a suite of virtual fitness classes, outdoor classes and lessons. Callahan is an industry veteran in the multi-purpose health club space, formerly the Managing Partner of Blue Sky Holdings Inc., a company based in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts that specialized in the development and management of fitness, tennis, and large-scale recreation centers.

“This is a unique opportunity to bring together the talents and passions of our team and apply them to a historic club that has continually reinvented itself to meet the needs of the community,” said Malachy Burke, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Pinebrook Group along with JB Gough.

“Malachy and I are grateful that Keith already has the confidence of the membership, and we look forward to building new relationships with current members of The Thoreau Club and the broader Concord community,” stated Gough.

Under the ownership of The Pinebrook Group, the club will undertake a number of enhancements, including the launch of “Elements Outdoor Fitness,” a state-of-the-art outdoor synthetic turf field that will feature outdoor group classes including yoga, cycle and more. In anticipation of the summer season, the new ownership group is also updating The Thoreau Club’s aquatics complex to include additional seating, summer programming, and an expanded Poolside Café menu.

Despite the challenges of the past two years, which saw unprecedented limitations on the in-person fitness industry, The Thoreau Club continues to boast a loyal membership, outstanding staff, and a strong reputation in the community. All current staff and coaches will remain in their roles.

The Pinebrook Group is a real estate private equity firm co-founded by Gough and Burke. The duo met while in elementary school and share a passion for tennis and club operations. Gough, a Division 1 tennis player, originally met Callahan while training in the tennis academy at one of Callahan’s previous clubs. Prior to founding The Pinebrook Group, both Burke and Gough had careers in various aspects of the financial services industry, including real estate. Burke was the founder and CEO of V90 Capital Management, a hedge fund specializing in large cap US equities traded on the public markets. Gough has worked at Juniper Square, a real estate SaaS company providing investment management software, as well as at Jefferies, where he specialized in the Consumer & Retail industry.

About The Pinebrook Group

The Pinebrook Group is a private equity investment firm focused on identifying and executing unique, sophisticated, and strategic investments across various asset classes in the real estate industry. To learn more about The Pinebrook Group, please visit https://www.pinebrookgroup.com.

About The Thoreau Club

Since 1951 The Thoreau Club has been helping families and individuals live active, happy, and healthy lives. We’re committed to the well-being of our community and strive to provide the best in preventative wellness, fitness, and leisure. To learn more about The Thoreau Club, please visit: https://www.thoreau.com/.