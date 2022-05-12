Adlumin Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adlumin, the command center for security operations, today announced it signed a U.S. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. and its Emerging Business Group, which combines the high-touch services, specialization, and speed of EBG with the power, performance, and partnership of Ingram Micro’s emerging vendor team.

Under the new agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute Adlumin, a managed security services platform, to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S. Adlumin is an exclusive channel revenue company that has developed and scaled its Adlumin Advantage Partner Program, which allows channel partners to enter at any level of cybersecurity technical competency or IT service delivery expertise. The Adlumin Advantage program aims to build powerful partnerships with simple, value-based, and profitable opportunities.

“Adlumin’s command center for security operations is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we’ve known it. We have built an exemplary partner program and combined with Ingram Micro’s market reach and resources, we will be able to elevate our platform to meet the business needs of our channel partners and expand our sales and technical enablement resources,” says Chris Joe, Vice President of National Channels at Adlumin. “Enabling our partners with the tools needed to take their cybersecurity practice to the next level is our primary goal.”

Adlumin’s relationship with Ingram Micro will provide the best-in-class support and service for their channel first sales and marketing approach. With the Adlumin Advantage program, solution providers, MSPs and MSSPs will be able to set their own pace in the development of their cybersecurity managed service practice. The budding relationship is a milestone for the company as it grows its channel footprint within the industry.

“We’re pleased to play an increasingly important role in Adlumin’s expanding go-to-market channel strategy,” says Donald Scott, Director, Emerging Business Group, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “Together with Adlumin, we will continue to help our channel partners proactively protect themselves and their customers from cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities and put managed IT services to work for the greater good of businesses of all sizes.”

As Adlumin embarks on this journey with Ingram Micro, the company looks forward to increasing its efforts within the U.S distribution and bringing its platform to channel partners around the nation. The company will be attending the 2022 Ingram Micro Cloud Summit to meet with partners and begin what is expected to be an exciting, long-lasting, and prosperous working relationship.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, managed security services platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure. www.adlumin.com

