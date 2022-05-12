GigNet Signs Agreement with Menzies Aviation to Provide High Speed Broadband to Corporate Offices at Cancun International Airport

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing high speed broadband to Menzies Aviation corporate offices and operations at the Cancun International Airport. Menzies is a global aviation logistics specialist that has strengthened its presence in Latin America with several new ground services contracts in Mexico, where it now operates at 31 airports including Cancun.

“Our business has been evolving since we started trading in Edinburgh way back in 1833. Menzies has developed into a critical partner in the global aviation industry with more than 200 locations in 37 countries, across six continents. We are particularly proud of our growth in Mexico and Latin America,” said John Redmond, Executive Vice President – Americas, Menzies Aviation. “We evolve with the times and secure, high-speed Internet has become crucial to our business in order to continue delivering time-critical logistics services. We provide safe and efficient services for every customer, every time - and seamless communication enables us to achieve our high standards.”

Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico, added, “Reliable connectivity has become a necessity for all enterprises in today’s highly competitive business climate, and especially in aviation and transportation where safety and security are absolute requirements. The Cancun International Airport has emerged as a leader in Latin America and global travel, both for commercial airlines and for the fast-growing private aviation segment in which Menzies is a global leader. Our fiber-optic based network and service delivery platform in the Cancun region enables us to offer 99.99% uptime performance to all businesses where logistics and security are critical to success.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

For more information on Menzies Aviation, please visit https://menziesaviation.com/