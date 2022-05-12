Forever 21 Returns to Its Hometown Roots With New Global Campaign: “Forever LA – A Little LA in All of Us”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Forever 21, a global retailer, launches its first-ever brand campaign designed to highlight its Los Angeles roots and evolution as a fashion brand. This new vision will deliver LA’s iconic style across the country and will influence the company’s platforms, from eCommerce and retail to social media and even its presence in the Metaverse. The retailer’s new CEO, Winnie Park, is overseeing the initiative as she guides the company forward.

“Our birthplace is the inspiration and muse for our sense of style. From the beaches of Malibu to the skate parks of Venice to the streets of DTLA and the lights of Hollywood, Los Angeles is the ultimate destination for tourists, immigrants, and culture. LA is truly multicultural and a center of innovation for music, cinema, the arts and fashion,” said Winnie Park, CEO, Forever 21. “This shift in our strategy signals our move from fast fashion to omnichannel brand relevance with a focus on Gen Z who are not just digital natives but social natives as content creators and pioneers in social commerce and the Metaverse.”

The campaign is inspired by the different lifestyles found in Los Angeles neighborhoods, with the new campaign logo reflecting six distinct parts of the city: Downtown LA, Koreatown, East LA, Malibu, Hollywood and Venice. As part of the campaign, Forever 21 is unveiling a new video, “A Little LA in All of Us.” This video love letter to LA celebrates the energy of the city and the people who give it its vibrant pulse. The campaign highlights cultural creators across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, with each reflecting a unique sense of style and inspired by a location. China Ann McClain, Olivia Holt, Griffin Johnson, and Madison Pettis are featured in this social-focused content, directed by Los Angeles native, PHAM, and John Merizalde.

To further emphasize the power of creativity in Los Angeles, Forever 21 is partnering with Boys & Girls Club of America and Art Bridges The Gap to create four murals between Hollywood and Venice. Members from nearby Boys & Girls Clubs will work with local artists to bring the murals to life in their neighborhoods. The first mural will debut in Hollywood later this month, with three additional murals planned over the summer.

To execute the campaign, Forever 21 partnered with The Salon, Campbell Ewald’s newly formed cultural consultancy, which oversaw the project from conception and culture coaching to creative direction.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 572 freestanding locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

For more information or to find a store location, please visit: www.forever21.com.

Follow @forever21 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.