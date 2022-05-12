Anaergia to Upgrade Petawawa, Ontario, Water Pollution Control Plant’s Anaerobic Digesters to Produce Renewable Energy

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) announced that it signed a design-build agreement with the Town of Petawawa, Ontario. Under the terms of the agreement, Anaergia will upgrade the existing anaerobic digesters located at Petawawa’s Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP).

Anaergia’s Omnivore™ system will be used to upgrade the WPCP digesters to process biosolids from the wastewater treatment operations along with organics from the municipal solid waste stream. The digesters will then produce biogas that will be used to fuel a combined heat and power engine, reducing WPCP’s dependence on fossil energy supplied by utilities, and reducing its operating costs.

“This is the first wastewater plant in Canada that will benefit from Anaergia’s unique suite of technologies for upgrading existing wastewater infrastructure into a facility that will produce renewable energy. The technologies used here have already been proven in the US, most recently at a facility belonging to the Victor Valley (California) Wastewater Reclamation Authority. The Petawawa WPCP will serve as an important reference site for Canada. We expect to convert many more facilities in Canada and elsewhere as such conversions make economic and environmental sense. Furthermore, it makes wastewater plants resilient to power interruptions,” said Andrew Benedek, Chairman and CEO of Anaergia.

The project is designed to achieve net zero carbon emissions for the WPCP and to convert the existing facility into a resource recovery centre for organic waste. In this way, it will contribute to creating a circular economy in the region while contributing to Ontario’s efforts to divert waste from landfills.

In addition to providing the digester technology and ancillary equipment, process integration and overall project execution, the contract also calls for Anaergia to provide technical services to the WPCP for a period of 10 years.

According to the Government of Canada, there are approximately 2,000 Municipal Wastewater Systems in the country serving close to 86% of the total population (source: Environment and Climate Change Canada).

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Source: Anaergia Inc.